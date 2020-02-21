WATCH: Lawrence O’Donnell plays 2 minute clip of ‘demented madness’ from a top Trump supporter

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell on Friday played a clip of prominent Donald Trump supporter Rush Limbaugh defending President Donald Trump on his radio show.

While introducing the clip, O’Donnell described as, “it is deeply twisted and weird and hugely contradictory to what Rush Limbaugh himself said in the past and it is delusional and insulting to the intelligence of any thinking human being and it all begins with — weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You need to know what these people are telling each other and so I ask you just this once to listen to two minutes — just two minutes — of the demented madness that Rush Limbaugh pumps into the brains of Trump supporters every day because this is the reason Donald Trump is president,” O’Donnell said.

Watch: