WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden gives victory speech after South Carolina primary victory
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of South Carolina’s first in the south Democratic primary.
It was Biden’s first win during a presidential bid as he failed to win any states during his 2008 and 1988 campaigns.
The candidates now move on to the Super Tuesday states.
Watch:
Coronavirus time bomb: America’s uninsured and brutal work culture
Like many Americans, bartender Danjale Williams is worried about the growing threat of the novel coronavirus.
What makes the 22-year-old in Washington even more frightened: The thought of medical bills she just can't afford, as one of almost 27.5 million people in the United States who don't have health insurance.
"I definitely would second guess before going to the doctor, because the doctor's bill is crazy," she said. "If it did come down to that, I don't have enough savings to keep me healthy."
As the virus begins spreading in the west of the country, where the first death was reported Saturday, public health experts warned the US has several characteristics unique among wealthy nations that make it vulnerable.
Vatican opens archives on history’s most controversial pope
The Vatican unseals the archives of history's most contentious popes on Monday, potentially shedding light on why Pius XII stayed silent during the extermination of six million Jews in the Holocaust.
Two hundred researchers have already requested access to the mountain of documents, made available after an inventory that took more than 14 years for Holy See archivists to complete.
Award-winning German religious historian Hubert Wolf will be in Rome on Monday, armed with six assistants and two years of funding to start exploring documents from the "private secretariat" of the late pope.
2020 Election
Hollywood split as Democrats swap glitzy fundraisers for rallies
From Tom Hanks to Scarlett Johansson, Hollywood A-listers determined to see President Donald Trump defeated are badly split over the best Democratic candidate to back with their silver-screen dollars.
A search of federal donation records shows Hanks has cut a check for former vice president Joe Biden, while Johansson has donated to progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren.
"Cheers" star Ted Danson gave the maximum $2,800 to Warren -- but his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, also backed Biden.
George Takei of "Star Trek" fame simply couldn't make his mind up. He donated to both Biden and former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.