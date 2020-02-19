WATCH LIVE: Michael Bloomberg faces questions for the first time in Las Vegas Democratic Debate

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear on the debate stage for the first time in the Democratic primary.

MSNBC will air a Wednesday debate, where there are expected to be fireworks on the stage as Democratic candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticize the former mayor for buying his way into the Democratic debate and the primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The debate will test Bloomberg’s ability to handle the scrutiny he has largely escaped until recently. It’ll be the first time he’ll share the stage with his Democratic rivals and be judged by voters in the sort of uncontrolled environment that even his money cannot buy,” reported NBC News.

The debate is slated to begin at 9 p.m. EST and will run until 11 p.m.

You can watch in the pre-debate show below and the debate here: