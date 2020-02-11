WATCH LIVE: New Hampshire Democratic primary election results
The first-in-the-nation primary finally arrived Tuesday as New Hampshire voters went to the polls.
Going into election night, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was expected to win as a neighbor to the Granite State.
New Hampshire isn’t the best at predicting the ultimate Democratic winner. In 1992, Bill Clinton came in second, as did Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. All went on to become the party’s nominee.
CNN is expected to release exit polling at 5 p.m. EST and polls close at either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the municipality.
Unlike the Iowa Caucus, New Hampshire does a simple ballot vote, and results are expected to come in like a normal election.
Watchdog demands DOJ produce all documents in Roger Stone sentencing scandal that caused 4 resignations
The Department of Justice received an expedited Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from a watchdog group after a day of chaos surrounding Attorney General Bill Barr.
Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed, and Michael Marando -- the entire team prosecuting longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone -- all quit the case on Tuesday after interference from Barr.
Trump withdraws Treasury nomination of ex-US Attorney who oversaw Stone case — two days before her confirmation hearing
On Tuesday, Axios reported that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the nomination of former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu to be the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes.
Liu, whose Senate confirmation hearing was scheduled to take place on Thursday, presided over several "politically charged investigations" according to Axios — including the case against former Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone.
‘I have never seen an event like this in decades’: CNN’s Toobin dumbfounded by DOJ chaos
On CNN Tuesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin expressed his astonishment at the chaos that unfolded after senior Justice Department officials overruled the sentencing recommendations of prosecutors in the case against President Donald Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone, and every prosecutor on the case quit.
"Jeffrey, first of all, respond if you would to the fact that Evan Perez said that this new memo from the prosecution, from the Justice Department, in terms of what sentence there should be — this of course coming after Donald Trump, President Trump expressed criticism, concern about the sentencing guidelines when it comes to his friend, Roger Stone — that the prosecution memo reads like a defense memo, according to Evan Perez," said anchor Jake Tapper.