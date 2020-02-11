WATCH LIVE: New Hampshire Democratic primary election results

The first-in-the-nation primary finally arrived Tuesday as New Hampshire voters went to the polls.

Going into election night, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was expected to win as a neighbor to the Granite State.

New Hampshire isn’t the best at predicting the ultimate Democratic winner. In 1992, Bill Clinton came in second, as did Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. All went on to become the party’s nominee.

CNN is expected to release exit polling at 5 p.m. EST and polls close at either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the municipality.

Unlike the Iowa Caucus, New Hampshire does a simple ballot vote, and results are expected to come in like a normal election.

