WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers his third State of the Union Address as he seeks a second term in 2020

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump will take to the well of the House to deliver his third State of the Union Address — and make his opening case to the nation for giving him a second term in November.

The address comes just one day before the Senate will vote on the articles of impeachment against him in the Ukraine scandal. Republicans are almost assured the votes to acquit the president after rejecting additional witnesses and testimony.

It is believed that Trump will avoid discussion of the impeachment in his address, instead focusing on the economy and painting himself as America’s only hope of maintaining its strength.

Trump is also expected to announce that right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who announced this week to listeners he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

