WATCH LIVE: Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally as Democrats barnstorm the Granite State

President Donald Trump campaigned in New Hampshire on Monday as Granite State voters prepared to go to the polls for the first in the nation primary.

The president’s reelection campaign is holding the rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, which can hold over 11,000 attendees.

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally is the first Trump has held since the United States Senate voted against removing him from office.

Watch: