WATCH LIVE: Trump holds reelection rally on eve of South Carolina primary

President Donald Trump took a break from monitoring the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on Friday to fly to South Carolina for a reelection campaign rally.

Despite concerns about large public gatherings, Trump is gathering his supporters at the 14,000-seat North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center.

Trump is also helping to boost the reelection prospects of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the former critic of Trump who has turned into one of the biggest defenders on Capitol Hill.

Jaime Harrison, who is running in the Democratic Party primary to challenge Graham, is out with a new ad to highlight the bizarre change in relationship between Trump and Graham.

“A new ad from U.S. Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison’s U.S. Senate campaign — highlighting the tumultuous relationship between President Donald Trump and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2016 — is set to air on Fox News on Friday during the president’s rally in North Charleston,” The State reported Friday.

The ad features Trump saying Graham is “one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen” while showing Graham call Trump a “nut job” and “crazy.”

