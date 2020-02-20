Quantcast
WATCH: Martin Sheen interrupts Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show with Trump/Putin 2020 bumper sticker

Published

50 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday joked about Donald Trump and his running mate, Vladimir Putin, after the bombshell report that Russia was actively intervening in the 2020 presidential election in an effort to reelect the president.

The host returned from a commercial break to share an image “Janet and Martin Sheen texted me.”

The image was of a bumper sticker a friend of the Sheen’s had made with the Trump/Putin 2020 theme.

“That’s straight from Malibu,” O’Donnell said.

“Thank you Martin, thanks for watching,” he added.

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
