WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump’s State of the Union speech with him standing right in front of her

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seemed unimpressed by President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

After the speech was over, Pelosi tore up what appeared to be a copy of the speech with the president standing right in front of her.

The two leaders also declined to shake hands as Pelosi announced the president to the congress. Pelosi also omitted the words “high privilege and distinct honor,” which are often used when referring to the president.

Watch the video below.

.@SpeakerPelosi stands and rips apart what appears to be her copy of the Trump #SOTU speech as he departs the House podium. An astounding moment. — PETER MAER (@petermaer) February 5, 2020

Speaker Pelosi rips up a copy of President Trump's #SOTU2020 speech after address pic.twitter.com/rM2cgibjcu — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2020

He snubbed her handshake, she tore up his speech. Drama between Trump and Pelosi was on full display at the State of the Union address. https://t.co/fiovsoRlDi via @usatoday — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) February 5, 2020

Donald Trump declined a handshake from US Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his annual State of the Union address.😏 #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/KX67s5cibN — Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) February 5, 2020

