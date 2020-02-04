Watch press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s Fox News tantrum over leaks from Trump’s off-the-record lunch

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham complained about “leaks” from an off-the-record lunch President Donald Trump held with network news anchors before his State of the Union address.

“We’re getting reports tonight that some of what Trump said was leaked by the people present, which would basically be without precedent,” Fox News personality Tucker Carlson noted. “Is that true?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is true,” Grisham replied.

“It’s just so unfortunate,” she claimed.

“I wonder if you know who leaked this information, and if you could tell us,” Carlson said.

“I don’t know who leaked this information,” she replied.

“I would love to find out, trust me, and I will definitely do all I can to find out because I’m very, very angry,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, there are many reports from the lunch, including from CNN which was blacklisted from attending.

“President Donald Trump trashed former national security adviser John Bolton and handicapped the 2020 Democratic primary race as part of a wide-ranging off-the-record lunch with anchors from major news networks on Tuesday ahead of his State of the Union address, multiple sources have told CNN,” the network reported.

Grisham tells Tucker Carlson that Trump was so engaging with reporters today during an off the record lunch that "the president didn't eat his lunch because they asked so many question, and he answered every single one." She then says she's "very, very angry" about leaks. pic.twitter.com/qjblBnqlii — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN was not invited to Trump's off the record lunch with other network anchors today. But here's what happened. https://t.co/OCyOcoyHnR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 5, 2020