WATCH: Shouting match breaks out when MSNBC analyst argues against calling Mike Bloomberg an ‘oligarch’

The debate over the 2020 Democratic Party primary got heated on MSNBC when one of the network’s political analysts objected to Mike Bloomberg being referred to as an oligarch.

Morgan State Prof. Jason Johnson argued that it was not fair to call Bloomberg an oligarch, even though he spent $73 million of his own money to become mayor of New York City, $78 million on his second campaign, and $102 million on his third campaign. Bloomberg has already spent over $300 million for his White House bid.

Bernie Sanders surrogate Nina Turner had no patience for Dr. Johnson’s complaint.

“It’s ironic to me that somebody would defend the wealthiest people in this country over the working people in this country,” she argued.”We need real campaign finance reform.”

“So cry me a river for the wealthy people in this country,” she added.

Johnson argued that Sanders were to become the nominee, he would require money from Bloomberg to win.

The panel then descended into a shouting match.

Wow… Jason Johnson and Nina Turner have a spirited debate pic.twitter.com/NSsupwW7Pf — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 4, 2020

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews asked Turner if she want to use a different word.

“No, he doesn’t tell me what to say,” she replied. “My word stands.”

And Turner continued on the subject after the segment ended.

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich weighed in on the debate.

Nina Turner calls Mike Bloomberg an "oligarch." Is he? He's worth $60 billion.

He makes $2 billion a year off that.

He's using this year's $2 billion to buy the presidency.

He just bought his way onto debate stage. Yes. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 4, 2020

I may not have a PhD (yet!) but I DO have the good sense of knowing what makes for Oligarchy. Anyone caping for a BILLIONAIRE (with a media company) able to buy endless ads & influence party rules halfway through is PRECISELY a perpetuator of the corrupt system–ie an Oligarch! — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 4, 2020