WATCH: Trump angrily cuts off reporter for asking if he has silenced health experts

On Saturday during a press briefing, President Donald Trump irritably cut off a reporter for asking him if he had silenced a disease expert on coronavirus.

“I’m just going to ask you directly about this with regards to the flow of information, from the very beginning, you received a lot of criticism regarding that,” asked the reporter. “In particular, about Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is well-renowned in contagious diseases and there were reports out there that he was being muzzled. Can you tell us that this widely-respected expert Dr. Fauci will have every opportunity to tell us the truth—”

“Well, that’s a very dishonest question because he has had that,” said Trump.

“Why is it dishonest?” said the reporter.

“Because he had that, virtually to do anything he wanted to do and in fact, he was never muzzled,” said Trump. “I think you can speak, whatever you’re speaking to. Very dishonest question. But that’s okay.”

Fausi took the stand and backed up Trump, suggesting that reports he had been muzzled were “misinterpreted.”

Watch below: