WATCH: Trump angrily cuts off reporter for asking if he has silenced health experts
On Saturday during a press briefing, President Donald Trump irritably cut off a reporter for asking him if he had silenced a disease expert on coronavirus.
“I’m just going to ask you directly about this with regards to the flow of information, from the very beginning, you received a lot of criticism regarding that,” asked the reporter. “In particular, about Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is well-renowned in contagious diseases and there were reports out there that he was being muzzled. Can you tell us that this widely-respected expert Dr. Fauci will have every opportunity to tell us the truth—”
“Well, that’s a very dishonest question because he has had that,” said Trump.
“Why is it dishonest?” said the reporter.
“Because he had that, virtually to do anything he wanted to do and in fact, he was never muzzled,” said Trump. “I think you can speak, whatever you’re speaking to. Very dishonest question. But that’s okay.”
Fausi took the stand and backed up Trump, suggesting that reports he had been muzzled were “misinterpreted.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
Trump admits more coronavirus cases ‘likely’ — hours after calling Democratic alarm a ‘hoax’
In a rare press conference in the White House briefing room on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that there are likely to be more cases of coronavirus in the United States — just hours after he told a crowd of supporters in North Charleston, South Carolina that the virus was a "hoax" concocted by Democrats to destroy his presidency.
"Additional cases in the United States are likely," said Trump. "But healthy individuals should be able to fully recover, and we think that will be a statement that we can make with great surety now that we've gotten familiar with this problem. They should be able to recover, should they contract the virus. So healthy people, if you're healthy, you will probably go through a process, and you'll be fine."
CNN
Mitch McConnell strategist busted on CNN during defense of Trump’s coronavirus response
During a CNN panel Saturday, Mitch McConnell strategist Scott Jennings tried to attack Democrats for criticizing President Donald Trump's response to coronavirus — and was promptly humiliated.
"Here in South Carolina, health care is very important. Public health and public safety is very important,' said Jalisa Washington-Price, the former South Carolina campaign director for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). "I think Democrats just sticking to the seriousness of this issue, sticking to combating what this administration is doing and not protecting their citizens. And it's scary. Quite frankly, it's scary, but Democrats, Speaker Pelosi, and a lot of the candidates have been doing a great job just sticking to issues and making sure that the American people are being safe."