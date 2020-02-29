WATCH: Trump ducks behind lectern while giving political speech to far-right during coronavirus epidemic
President Donald Trump has continued focusing on his 2020 reelection despite the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic that has now claimed the life of at least one America.
On Friday, Trump flew to South Carolina to hold a campaign rally on the eve of the state’s primary — even though he will not be on the ballot after the state GOP cancelled their contest to avoid embarrassing the president.
On Saturday, Trump traveled to Maryland to speak at the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference.
Trump spent much of the speech pontificating on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
After attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as Pocahontas, Trump turned his attention to former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
“But, she was really mean to Mini Mike, the way she treated him,” Trump said, using his nickname for the billionaire.
“He didn’t know what hit him,” he continued.
“He’s saying, ‘oh, get me off of this stage,'” Trump claimed.
“Get me off, get me off of this stage,” Trump said as he ducked behind the podium.
Watch:
