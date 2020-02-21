WATCH: Trump invites hockey player on stage — and demands he say the president is a good golfer

President Donald Trump demanded validation from a guest at a reelection campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

The rally, Trump’s third in three days, came as Democrats prepared for Saturday’s Nevada Caucuses. Nevada Republicans canceled their caucus to protect the president from embarrassment.

At the rally, Trump invited a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just tell them, ‘Am I a good athlete?'” the 73-year-old said to the crowd.

“And am I a good golfer?” Trump added.

“You are, yes sir,” the man replied.

“Whatever you say,” he added.

normal stuff here from the president interacting with a member of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team he invited on stage pic.twitter.com/omkiyykAVf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020