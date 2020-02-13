‘We need extreme measures’: ex-Obama lawyer reveals how Democrats can fight back against AG Bill Barr

As President Donald Trump’s apparent control of the Department of Justice continues to increase, one of the top legal minds in America says it is time for congressional Democrats to respond with “extreme measures” to defend the constitution.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Thursday about the latest developments in the Department of Justice.

“Well, Chris, I think we are in an extraordinary situation and I think it demands an extraordinary response from Congress,” Katyal said.

“It demands an extraordinary response from Congress and one response, the founders gave the Congress the purse power, the power to spend money and they fund the Justice Department,” he explained. “What one hand can give, another can take away.”

Katyal explained how Democrats could specifically target specific staff and programs within the DOJ.

“I don’t take pleasure in recommending these extreme measures, but, Chris, we need extreme measures,” Katyal concluded.

