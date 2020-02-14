Quantcast
‘Welcome to post-democracy America’: Bill Maher scorches Republicans for allowing Trump’s lawlessness

Published

1 min ago

on

The host of “Real Time” on HBO blasted Republican senators on Friday for enabling misconduct by President Donald Trump.

Bill Maher began his monologue by worrying that people in his live, studio audience were unlikely to get laid on Valentine’s Day.

“President’s Day, we’ve come a long way from George Washington, haven’t we,”

“Welcome to post-democracy America,” Maher said.

“That’s what happened, the Republican Senate has decided that Trump is emperor,” he said. “They said, if Trump is making us money, he can basically do whatever he wants.”

“The same way Disney was all those years with Harvey Weinstein,” Maher said.

He described Roger Stone as looking like “the doorman at an orgy” and discussed the candidacy of billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

Watch:

