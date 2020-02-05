Quantcast
West Virginia’s Joe Manchin will vote to convict Trump — and calls out the Senate for bad vote against witnesses

Published

1 min ago

on

In a statement from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) office, he revealed he agreed that it was time to vote to convict President Donald Trump.

“Voting whether or not to remove a sitting President has been a truly difficult decision, and after listening to the arguments presented by both sides. I have reached my conclusion reluctantly,” Manchin said in the statement. “For the reasons above I must vote yes on the articles of impeachment. I take no pleasure at these votes, and I am saddened this is the legacy we leave our children and grandchildren. I have always wanted this president and every president to succeed, but I deeply love our country and must do what I think is best for the nation.”

Manchin explained that the evidence from the House, including the video testimony, supports the charges. He also said that his Republican colleagues voting not to support witnesses and documents was an unfortunate decision.

“Despite the false claim that the President can do no wrong, the President is not entitled to act with blatant disregard for an equal branch of government or use the superpower status of the United States to condition our support of democracy and our allies on any political favor. That is not who we are as a country,” he said.

