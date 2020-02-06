Quantcast
Connect with us

While Trump attacks Mitt Romney’s faith — at home Utah is celebrating him

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump released an attack ad video on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after he spoke out that he took an oath before God and intended to keep it. He was the only one. What followed was a kind of political crucifixion by Republicans and Fox News.

Instead of celebrating the president’s State of the Union address, Fox News spent the night attacking Romney. MAGA Twitter users blew up with their own attacks, egged on by Donald Trump Jr., who was triggered by Romney’s speech. He called Romney “bitter” at Trump, because Romney lost the election almost 10 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newspapers in Romney’s state beg to differ with the president and his mob of digital henchmen. Desert News called it a paradox that voters demand political courage, but then criticize those who use it.

“That sort of courage deserves recognition, if for no other reason than its apparent rarity in today’s political arena,” wrote the Desert News editorial board. Standing on principle shouldn’t be so scarce it becomes something to laud, but history proves our Congress is subject to ethical deficiency from time to time, and it needs validation for its occasional fortitude.”

They also explained that for Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), his faith may have called on him to do something different.

For the Salt Lake City Tribune, they noted that Romney could have avoided all of this. Instead, he put his character first.

A whopping 73 percent of Utah residents identify as Christian, the World Atlas cited. So, it’s not surprising to see Utah media lining up to defend their senator for putting his oath first, whether they agree with his decision or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He could have voted with the rest of the Republican members of the Senate of the United States to acquit the president of the United States on both of the articles of impeachment brought by the House of Representatives,” wrote the Tribune editorial board. “He could have rationalized it — to himself, to his party, to his state, to his family, to history — by noting, as he did Wednesday, that his vote wasn’t going to be the crucial one. But he couldn’t explain it to his conscience.”

For many people of faith, one’s conscience is a reminder of Godly behavior.

“For our boast is this, the testimony of our conscience, that we behaved in the world with simplicity and godly sincerity, not by earthly wisdom but by the grace of God, and supremely so toward you” The Bible says in II Cor 1:12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Desert News contributor Hal Boyd explained in his Romney editorial

During his Fox News appearance, Romney quoted a hymn from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: “Do what is right; let the consequence follow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to quote Latter-day Saint scripture in an interview with The Atlantic: “Search diligently, pray always, and be believing, and all things shall work together for your good.”

Boyd cited Latter-day Saint thinker Hugh Nibley, who argued that believers should be “beyond politics” because it is a city of man.

“He argued, is at best a distraction from the necessary labors for building up the city of God,” Boyd explained. “Others, of course, might respond by pointing to the biblical counsel to the captive Israelites in Babylon: ‘Seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was well known that Romney’s vote wasn’t about to turn the tide on anything. Yet, Romney still couldn’t do it.

“The junior senator from Utah could have rested on the fact that he was one of only two Republican senators to vote to call witnesses in the trial,” the Tribune continued in their editorial. “He could have said, to us and to history, that he did what he could and, having honorably failed at that, was prepared to vote with the rest of his party to acquit the president and move on.

“But when it was crunch time, Romney just could not avert his eyes from the fact that this president had, without a shadow of a doubt, abused his power as commander and chief.”

The Tribune editorial board closed by saying that Romney deserves their support and their thanks for his courage.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, while Trump and his attack dogs may have started their campaign against Romney four years before the election, at home, it appears Romney is being saluted for bravery and valor.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A new level of unhinged’: Conservative pundits recoil as Trump goes on a rambling stream of consciousness acquittal victory speech

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke for nearly an hour about a rambling set of issues like baseball and wrestling. He turned to attack his foes, blast Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and apologized to the state of Utah on behalf of Romney.

He even began throwing out curse words. But the only apology he issued was to his family, for making them go through a "dirty, rotten, deal."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Two words moron’: Trump doused in mockery for boasting ‘total acquittal’ is the ‘most gorgeous word’

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump claimed "total acquittal" in his impeachment trial, saying the phrase was the most beautiful word he'd ever heard.

The president gloated about skating past impeachment and removal in the Republican-dominated Senate, and claimed that his impeachment trial ended with an exoneration.

"They brought me to the final stages of impeachment," Trump told a gathering of GOP allies. "But now we have that gorgeous word, I never thought a word would sound so good. It's called total acquittal, total acquittal."

Twitter users were quick to point out that was actually two words, and he was still impeached.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

History shows Trump’s house of cards will eventually fall — and reality itself will get the last word

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Trump has overlearned one life lesson: Impulse trumps deliberation. There have been gaps in its success but overall, it has worked beautifully. His impulsivity now reliably outwits any wit.

He just learned that lesson again with his impeachment acquittal, another spin and win for the great Trump impulse machine. He’s on a roll, so what will he do?

If you were suddenly dropped into Trump’s shoes, you might remember that you have to reign yourself in since the world is no longer doing much reigning. But then you haven’t overlearned Donald’s one life lesson.

No, Trump will take this as conclusive affirmation that he’ll never again need impulse-control –goodbye and good riddance. Trump’s impulses always trump deliberation.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image