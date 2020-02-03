Quantcast
White House fires Veterans Affairs deputy secretary in wake of turmoil over sex assault allegations

2 mins ago

According to an exclusive report from Axios, the White House has fired Veterans Affairs deputy secretary James Byrne this Monday. The White House reportedly confirmed to Axios that Byrne is no longer with the department.

While the reason behind Byrne’s firing isn’t immediately clear, the department has been wracked with inner turmoil after federal authorities declined to file charges after a House staff member said she was sexually assaulted at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Washington.

‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion

32 mins ago

February 3, 2020

President Donald Trump attacked the impeachment process as closing statements began in his Senate trial.

The president apparently watched the start of closing statements by House managers, who argued that evidence showed Trump should be impeached, and complained the constitutional process was unfair.

"I hope Republicans & the American people realize that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is exacty that, a Hoax," Trump tweeted. "Read the Transcripts, listen to what the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said ('No Pressure'). Nothing will ever satisfy the Do Nothing, Radical Left Dems!"

Shady Hawaiian company mysteriously funnels $150K to super PAC helping Susan Collins’s campaign

37 mins ago

February 3, 2020

A company based in Hawaii has taken a mysterious interest in Maine politics.

The Daily Beast reports that a company that was founded this past November called the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers LLC has funneled $150,000 to the 1820 PAC, a super PAC that is helping Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) battle through what is projected to be a tough reelection race.

The company does not have any website or any presence on social media, and its address is listed as just a P.O. box rather than at a physical location.

Trump now has a ‘blank check’ thanks to Senate Republicans — and we all know he’s going to try to cash it: op-ed

41 mins ago

February 3, 2020

If Trump were to wake up tomorrow and try to pressure another foreign government to investigate, say, Bernie Sanders, what would the consequences be? Thanks to Senate Republicans, there would be no consequences, according to political scientist and Washington Post columnist Brian Klaas.

"From the start, it was obvious that Senate Republicans would not risk angering the beast that is the Trumpian base," Klaas writes. "But in making that craven short-term political calculation, they have done long-term damage to American democracy. They have paved the road to authoritarianism — and they have done it while a dangerous demagogue occupies the Oval Office."

