White House scrambles to cancel planned pool coverage after Mitt Romney’s shock decision to convict Trump

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The White House on Wednesday abruptly canceled its planned pool coverage of President Donald Trump's meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó right after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would convict President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power.

The pool coverage was scheduled for 2:15 p.m., which was right around the time Romney made his bombshell announcement on convicting the president.

White House just abruptly cancelled a plan 2:15 photo op in Oval Office with Guaido.

We were waiting outside on the South Lawn to head into Oval...& told the meeting is now CLOSED press.

‘Appalling abuse of public trust’: Mitt Romney will vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Wednesday announced that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, making him the first Republican senator to cross over and join Democrats in supporting removing the president for abuse of power.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Romney cited his religious faith as a factor in his decision to find the president guilty.

"The president did in fact pressure a foreign government to corrupt our election process,” Romney told The Atlantic. “And really, corrupting an election process in a democratic republic is about as abusive and egregious an act against the Constitution—and one's oath—that I can imagine. It's what autocrats do.”

Ocasio-Cortez schools Fox Business anchor on Trump campaign payouts to black voters

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) schooled a Fox Business Network host who questioned her claims about the Trump campaign paying black voters.

Charles Payne, host of Fox's Making Money, planned to devote a segment of his show to the New York Democrat's claims, which he questioned.

"Whoa! @AOC making damning claims that the Trump campaign is paying Black Americans at his campaign rally," Payne tweeted. "Trump must have struck a nerve during SOTU last night."

