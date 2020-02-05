White House scrambles to cancel planned pool coverage after Mitt Romney’s shock decision to convict Trump
The White House on Wednesday abruptly canceled its planned pool coverage of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó right after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power.
The pool coverage was scheduled for 2:15 p.m., which was right around the time Romney made his bombshell announcement on convicting the president.
White House just abruptly cancelled a plan 2:15 photo op in Oval Office with Guaido.
We were waiting outside on the South Lawn to head into Oval…& told the meeting is now CLOSED press.
While the pool was outside waiting for Guaido, the Romney impeachment vote news broke…
— Karen Travers (@karentravers) February 5, 2020
