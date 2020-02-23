Quantcast
White House swears absence of Mulvaney on Trump’s India trip has nothing to do with comments begging for immigrants

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House swears that the real reason chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was nixed at the last minute from attending the India trip has nothing to do with his latest comments about the desperate need for immigrants for the future of the United States.

Mulvaney was outed this week after he was caught on tape saying that the United States is “desperate” for immigrants.

“We are desperate — desperate — for more people,” Mulvaney told a private group in England Wednesday. “We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we’ve had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants.”

“Mulvaney also did not travel with Trump on his four-day swing out West last week either, which aides took as a potential sign he likely wouldn’t remain in the job much longer because both of his predecessors stopped traveling with the President near the end of their tenures, too,” CNN reported.

The White House said the reason for the last-minute change was that Mulvaney is out sick. It has nothing to do with him being out of Trump’s inner circle.

Read the full report at CNN.com.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
