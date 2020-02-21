White man gets caught allegedly shoplifting — then has a racist meltdown at security guard

A white man was caught on camera this week having a racist meltdown after a security guard caught him allegedly shoplifting.

According to Canadian website Blog Toronto, the footage was taken at a Value Village store in the Toronto neighborhood of Leslieville.

The video starts out with the white man yelling at a security guard, who had just threatened to call the police on him for allegedly trying to steal from the store.

“Shove your cops up your ass, you P*ki c*cks*cker!” he yelled, using an ethnic slur used against Pakistanis. “I come here and buy stuff every f*cking day!”

He then stuck up his middle finger at the security guard.

“Please leave the store,” the guard insisted.

“F*ck off, P*ki!” the man yelled back.

The man eventually left the store, but not without hurling more racist abuse at the guard. He also dared the guard to call the police on him and told him, “I’ll be at Starbucks having a coffee, you f*cking piece of sh*t, f*cking immigrant, f*cking c*cks*cker!”

