White man gets caught allegedly shoplifting — then has a racist meltdown at security guard
A white man was caught on camera this week having a racist meltdown after a security guard caught him allegedly shoplifting.
According to Canadian website Blog Toronto, the footage was taken at a Value Village store in the Toronto neighborhood of Leslieville.
The video starts out with the white man yelling at a security guard, who had just threatened to call the police on him for allegedly trying to steal from the store.
“Shove your cops up your ass, you P*ki c*cks*cker!” he yelled, using an ethnic slur used against Pakistanis. “I come here and buy stuff every f*cking day!”
He then stuck up his middle finger at the security guard.
“Please leave the store,” the guard insisted.
“F*ck off, P*ki!” the man yelled back.
The man eventually left the store, but not without hurling more racist abuse at the guard. He also dared the guard to call the police on him and told him, “I’ll be at Starbucks having a coffee, you f*cking piece of sh*t, f*cking immigrant, f*cking c*cks*cker!”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Adam Schiff lays out new laws to prevent the next Trump from amassing power: ‘The future of our democracy depends on it’
Rep. Adam Schiff said President Donald Trump's post-acquittal actions have already proven his and other impeachment managers' warnings true.
The California Democrat published an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times calling for new legislation to build new guardrails to protect constitutional checks and balances to defend against "authoritarian-minded presidents" like Trump.
"The president’s vengeance against civil servants is disturbing enough, but it occurred alongside an even greater danger that has come into sharper focus this week: the politicization and potential weaponization of the Department of Justice," Schiff writes.
White man gets caught allegedly shoplifting — then has a racist meltdown at security guard
A white man was caught on camera this week having a racist meltdown after a security guard caught him allegedly shoplifting.
According to Canadian website Blog Toronto, the footage was taken at a Value Village store in the Toronto neighborhood of Leslieville.
The video starts out with the white man yelling at a security guard, who had just threatened to call the police on him for allegedly trying to steal from the store.
"Shove your cops up your ass, you P*ki c*cks*cker!" he yelled, using an ethnic slur used against Pakistanis. "I come here and buy stuff every f*cking day!"
Breaking Banner
‘Parallel universe or what?’: Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean film
The folks over at the left-wing, pro-LGBTQ website Pink News are little confused after President Donald Trump retweeted an article they published about a gay Bollywood romance.
"In a moment that will come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Donald Trump’s track-record on LGBT+ rights, the president of the United States shared a PinkNews story about gay Bollywood rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Extra Careful of Marriage)," Pink News' Patrick Kelleher writes.