White nationalists turn focus to college campuses — with a trial run at Kansas State: report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The white nationalist movement, tarnished in the aftermath of Charlottesville, is repackaging its bigotry through a new mainstreaming strategy that focuses on college campuses and Trump supporters, according to a report released Tuesday by a national watchdog organization.Its first test case: a new group at Kansas State University launched by a student whose former organization was the subject of protests on campus.Known as “Groyper,” the new marketing effort is an attempt by white nationalists to rebrand under a banner that will unite what it describes as “America First con…
