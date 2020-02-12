Quantcast
White nationalists turn focus to college campuses — with a trial run at Kansas State: report

Published

1 min ago

on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The white nationalist movement, tarnished in the aftermath of Charlottesville, is repackaging its bigotry through a new mainstreaming strategy that focuses on college campuses and Trump supporters, according to a report released Tuesday by a national watchdog organization.Its first test case: a new group at Kansas State University launched by a student whose former organization was the subject of protests on campus.Known as “Groyper,” the new marketing effort is an attempt by white nationalists to rebrand under a banner that will unite what it describes as “America First con…

Read More


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You’re on the right side of history’: Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page shows support to prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who has endured brutally personal attacks from President Donald Trump since his election, offered a message of solidarity to four prosecutors who withdrew from Roger Stone's case.

Federal prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis and Michael Marando had urged a seven- to nine-year prison term for Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican political operative, for his November conviction for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia probe.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving conspiracy nut faces years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charge

Published

43 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

A follower of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that claims the president is secretly working to uncover a global pedophile ring, is facing years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charges.

The Arizona Republic reports that 32-year-old QAnon disciple Matthew Wright has pleaded guilty to charges of making a terroristic threat, aggravated assault, and fleeing from police.

Wright in 2018 drove a homemade armored truck and used it to block traffic on a bridge located near the Hoover Dam in Nevada. At the time of his arrest, Wright was armed with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun, and multiple magazines of ammunition. Witnesses told police that they saw Wright waving his weapons outside of his vehicle.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative judge refuses to roll over for Trump and pens ‘jaw-dropping opinion’ blasting William Barr

Published

53 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

In an op-ed for POLITICO this Wednesday, Kimberly Wehle writes that in the wake of President Trump's acquittal, he has effectively "defanged" Congress’ oversight authority, but there's one conservative judge who's isn't willing to roll over so easily.

"In a jaw-dropping opinion issued by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on January 23, Judge Frank Easterbrook—a longtime speaker for the conservative Federalist Society and someone whom the late Justice Antonin Scalia favored to replace him on the U.S. Supreme Court—rebuked Attorney General William Barr for declaring in a letter that the court’s decision in an immigration case was 'incorrect' and thus dispensable," Wehle writes. "Barr’s letter was used as justification by the Board of Immigration Appeals (the federal agency that applies immigration laws) to ignore the court’s ruling not to deport a man who had applied for a visa to remain in the country."

Continue Reading
 
 
