White woman caught refusing to ride elevator with Essence writer’s son who lives in upscale apartments

Published

8 mins ago

on

A white woman was caught on video refusing to ride the elevators at an upscale apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland after she saw that a black man was also on the lift.

Yesha Callahan, a writer for Essence magazine, shared video of the incident on Monday.

Activism

Senator who voted down evidence leaves Chuck Todd speechless by recommending everyone read Bolton’s book

Published

2 days ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) caught NBC host Chuck Todd off guard over the weekend when he suggested that senators should read former National Security adviser John Bolton after they acquit

"The House [impeachment] managers came to us and said, 'We have overwhelming evidence, we have a mountain of evidence,'" Alexander told Todd on NBC's Meet the Press. "Which made me think, then why do you need more evidence?"

"Do you think it's more helpful for the public to hear from John Bolton?" Todd asked.

"Well, they'll read his book in two weeks," Alexander quipped causing Todd to take a long pause.

Activism

White nationalist speaker heckled for denying Holocaust at Virginia gun march: ‘You are literally a neo-Nazi’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

A white nationalist speaker who has been affiliated with neo-Nazi rhetoric was caught on video denying the Holocaust at a pro-Second Amendment march in Richmond, Virginia.

The remarks were made by former Proud Boy Jovanni Valle, who goes by the name Jovi Val. Video clips of Valle's speech were shared on Twitter by writer Robert Evans.

"You wear a swastika and walk down the street," a man can be heard telling Valle. "You took it off and now you are like, oh no. You are denying the existence of the Holocaust."

