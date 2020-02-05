Quantcast
‘Why Fox News viewers are so ignorant’: Sean Hannity destroyed for claiming Democrats support ‘abortion after birth’

Published

6 mins ago

on

Fox News host Sean Hannity boldly defended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, by accusing Democrats of supporting “abortion after birth.”

There is no such thing as “abortion after birth,” as many on social media pointed out.

“It’s the party that wants to nationalize everything,” Hannity told his Fox News viewers. “Even supporting infanticide, and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.”

Again, there is no such thing.

Here’s how many responded to Hannity’s remarks.

Here’s Hannity claiming last night that Democrats support “abortion after birth.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vp6AiixGMm

