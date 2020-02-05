‘Why Fox News viewers are so ignorant’: Sean Hannity destroyed for claiming Democrats support ‘abortion after birth’
Fox News host Sean Hannity boldly defended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, by accusing Democrats of supporting “abortion after birth.”
There is no such thing as “abortion after birth,” as many on social media pointed out.
“It’s the party that wants to nationalize everything,” Hannity told his Fox News viewers. “Even supporting infanticide, and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.”
Again, there is no such thing.
Here’s Hannity claiming last night that Democrats support “abortion after birth.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vp6AiixGMm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020
Here’s how many responded to Hannity’s remarks.
Hey Sean, "abortion after birth" is murder. We already have laws against that. But, don't let that get in the way of another great tale with which to gaslight the MAGAts. #FoxIsPropaganda
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) February 5, 2020
— Exhausted Too (@exhaustedtoo) February 5, 2020
once again, "abortion after birth" is definitionally impossible, and the fact that this obvious lie has become an article of faith among conservatives is a sign of just how deep the rot is https://t.co/YYcYnCfD3E
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
If the baby is born, it’s no longer abortion, sorry guys, that’s just math. https://t.co/yzp7ZowP47
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 5, 2020
now I know why fox news viewers are so ignorant wow https://t.co/w3J1M2Koxd
— 🔥 (@BandAidWade) February 5, 2020
republicans support babies being killed "after birth" every time they do the @nra's dirty work https://t.co/kTTGCi8pk1
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 5, 2020
So let me get this straight –
-born
-put the baby uhhh back in?
-and then abort it – how?
Does he know how babies are born?
What a dumb ass. https://t.co/6xT1X5UMsA
— Christin #RESIST n (@Christin210) February 5, 2020
An abortion ends a pregnancy, and so does…….giving birth. Once a birth happens the pregnancy ends. So this is absolutely the most nonsense thing I have ever heard. Unless Hannity is saying every time we give birth it’s an abortion. So I can’t say I gave birth to 3 kids? https://t.co/Ji58TanP1H
— I’m Just Saying…… (@AkaMotherto3) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity FFS that isn't even possible you moron. Go back to middle school sex ed. https://t.co/9GXrDA2BfR
— Momma Palaia (@Tulip138) February 5, 2020
These idiots are so desperate to paint Democrats as monsters. The cult just eats this kind of garbage up. It’s nonsense. What Hannity is describing simply does not exist. https://t.co/x42unQAZGL
— Becky, Baroness of Bunzy (@BeckyBunzy) February 5, 2020
This is how dumb Fox News thinks their viewers are. https://t.co/fP8XvzTlr3
— Cruel as a Cucumber (@WokeAxlRose) February 5, 2020
You should read some of the outrage posts from the right about this. They believe him and they want to hang each and every one of us for this absolute LIE.
Hannity last night, AGAIN claiming that "Democrats support abortion AFTER birth.”pic.twitter.com/vAy8LRxP0e
— Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity you are a disgrace. “Abortion after birth”? What the hell are you talking about? Pathetically ridiculous and moronic. https://t.co/5wOsrbKHe3
— Dyneen Hesser-DeJohn (@beanz3552) February 5, 2020
