Widespread shock after White House fired Lt Col Vindman’s brother: ‘Trump is completely unrestrained now’

The White House escorted Lt. Col. Alexandar Vindman from the White House grounds on Friday after testifying in the inquiry that resulted in President Donald Trump being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The move was widely seen as retaliation, an analysis that appeared sound on Friday when it was reported that the White House also unceremoniously escorted Vindman’s twin brother from the White House grounds.

“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time,” The New York Times reported, citing “two people briefed on the developments.”

There was widespread revulsion at the action, here’s some of what people were saying:

The President having the Brothers Vindman escorted out of the White House is a textbook case of retaliation. This happens in dictatorships. It should not happen here! We have to WIN in November! — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 7, 2020

“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time.” Punishing even the relatives of one’s critics is the hallmark of tyrants. https://t.co/IZ8eP6fTpV — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 7, 2020

His brother too? We are truly at emergency levels. https://t.co/A9023GpiAc — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) February 7, 2020

Wow, even fired the man's brother? So how far does the purge go before someone does something? Or at least Republicans say something? Anything? https://t.co/OvNWkg5kdD — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 7, 2020

NEW: Statement from Lt. Col Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, on his twin brother’s dismissal: “Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman..was escorted off of the grounds of the White House, suddenly and with no explanation, despite over two decades of loyal service to this country.“ pic.twitter.com/eAQtzHnFLq — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 7, 2020

@realDonaldTrump's actions is Exhibit A in how absolutely full of crap he is when he and the GOP try to cloak themselves in the American flag and define themselves as patriots and defenders of freedom. What they've done to Lt. Col Vindman and his brother today is disgraceful https://t.co/3KgfRH2c4N — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 7, 2020

It's pretty clear after the unceremonious ouster of Col. Vindman and his twin brother from the White House today that the only "men in uniform" Trump has any respect for are the ones who dress up on Saturday morning to re-enact the Second Battle of Manassas… — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) February 7, 2020

Every day is a new level of crazy.

Vindman's twin brother was also removed from the White House. Trump is completely unrestrained now. God help anyone who ever said anything bad about him. What a nightmare. https://t.co/DN3EcEar1W — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 7, 2020

During his testimony, Alexander Vindman was asked why he told his father not to worry about whether he would face reprisals. "Congressman, because this is America. This is the country I’ve served and defended, that all of my brothers have served, and here right matters." — Seth Hettena (@seth_hettena) February 7, 2020

The firing of not just Lt. Col. Vindman, but also his brother is to send a message. If you cross them, they’ll come after your family, too. Same with Hunter Biden. Mob-like behavior from the wannabe wiseguy in the White House. This administration is a criminal racket. — Jeremy D. Thompson (@Reelpolitik) February 7, 2020

Alexander Vindman and his twin brother fled Ukraine with their family when they were 3. Both became Lt. Cols in the Army. Both worked for Trump's NSC. Alex testified as an impeachment witness. Today Trump fired them. My profile, from October: https://t.co/K46bSwq2yK — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) February 7, 2020

Trump fired both Vindman AND his brother. Republicans will do nothing to stop these egregious abuses of power by Trump. https://t.co/iutppH6W20 — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) February 7, 2020

Now beginning the head-on-a-pike phase: Impeachment witness Alexander Vindman (and his brother) fired from the White House https://t.co/KKIK8rr0T0 — Paul Farhi (@farhip) February 7, 2020

They fired his brother, too.

Rat bastards — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 7, 2020

