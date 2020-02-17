Bloomberg vs. Trump would mean America has already amused itself to death
Maybe this wasn’t exactly the way Neil Postman wrote it up in 1985. After all, Instagram and Twitter were unfathomable in a world where the internet was still a closely held secret among computer-science geeks. Yet that was the world in which the late New York University media critic wrote a book called “Amusing Ourselves to Death” that essentially predicted Donald Trump, the drug of 24/7 cable news and … everything, decades before they actually occurred.But Postman would have inherently understood multibillionaire Mike Bloomberg’s surging 2020 presidential campaign and what it says about an A…
2020 Election
Some Tea Party Republicans are voting for Bernie Sanders — and not for the reasons that you think
Some Democratic primaries are only open to registered Democrats; others allow all registered voters to participate regardless of party affiliation — including South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary. Registered Republicans will be free to vote in that primary and vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren or any one of the other candidates. And Jane Coaston, in Vox, explains why some Tea Party Republicans in South Carolina are voting for Bernie Sanders.
2020 Election
Bloomberg vs. Trump would mean America has already amused itself to death
Maybe this wasn’t exactly the way Neil Postman wrote it up in 1985. After all, Instagram and Twitter were unfathomable in a world where the internet was still a closely held secret among computer-science geeks. Yet that was the world in which the late New York University media critic wrote a book called “Amusing Ourselves to Death” that essentially predicted Donald Trump, the drug of 24/7 cable news and … everything, decades before they actually occurred.But Postman would have inherently understood multibillionaire Mike Bloomberg’s surging 2020 presidential campaign and what it says about an A... (more…)
2020 Election
New anti-Trump Florida ads compare him to Latin American authoritarian dictators: ‘He acts like a caudillo’
MIAMI — The largest Democratic super PAC in the U.S. is launching a new series of attack ads starring a group of Florida Latinos who’ve fled oppressive governments in their home countries, featuring footage of President Donald Trump alongside images of Fidel Castro, Nicolás Maduro and Augusto Pinochet.Priorities USA, which teased this recent slate of ads last November, is using anti-Trump testimonials from one Cuban and three Venezuelan immigrants to compare Trump’s rhetoric to that of a Latin American “caudillo,” or an authoritarian dictator. The digital commercials will begin to publish on s... (more…)