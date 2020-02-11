William Barr attacks Dems who want to ‘release criminals onto the streets’ right after DOJ goes soft on Roger Stone
Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday blasted Democratic politicians who support so-called sanctuary cities with protections for undocumented immigrants.
Barr’s speech to a sheriffs conference came as the Department of Justice, which he oversees, is reportedly weighing whether to scale back sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump.
“[P]eople cannot enjoy freedom and achieve prosperity without the rule of law to protect them,” Barr told the America Winter Conference. “And there can be no rule of law without brave deputies and police officers on the front lines upholding it.”
“But some state and local politicians have taken the precise opposite approach,” the Attorney General complained. “Rather than work together with the federal government to discharge our shared duty, they do everything they can to impede federal law enforcement.”
“The very purpose of these policies is to release criminals onto the streets,” he said.
Abbas blasts Trump’s ‘Swiss cheese’ plan for Palestine in UN speech
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said would limit Palestinian sovereignty in a "Swiss cheese" deal.
Brandishing a large map of Israel and Palestine as laid out by Trump's long-awaited January 28 announcement, Abbas called it a "Swiss cheese" deal that would limit Palestinian sovereignty.
REVEALED: White House budget office misled Congress on Trump’s Ukraine scheme
A new batch of unredacted emails shows the White House Office of Management and Budget misled congressional investigators about administration actions toward Ukraine.
The Trump administration had already released redacted versions of those emails Jan. 22 to the nonprofit group American Oversight under a court order, but Just Security obtained unredacted versions of the documents under the condition that they not be reprinted.
The emails "confirm that OMB, including the general counsel’s office, was fully in the loop about the Pentagon’s concerns and took active steps to bury them," reported Just Security's Kate Brannen.
