William Barr attacks Dems who want to ‘release criminals onto the streets’ right after DOJ goes soft on Roger Stone

Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday blasted Democratic politicians who support so-called sanctuary cities with protections for undocumented immigrants.

Barr’s speech to a sheriffs conference came as the Department of Justice, which he oversees, is reportedly weighing whether to scale back sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump.

“[P]eople cannot enjoy freedom and achieve prosperity without the rule of law to protect them,” Barr told the America Winter Conference. “And there can be no rule of law without brave deputies and police officers on the front lines upholding it.”

“But some state and local politicians have taken the precise opposite approach,” the Attorney General complained. “Rather than work together with the federal government to discharge our shared duty, they do everything they can to impede federal law enforcement.”

“The very purpose of these policies is to release criminals onto the streets,” he said.

