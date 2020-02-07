‘Worse than the Nazis’: Former US drone operator recounts the time his missile struck a child
In an interview published in the Sun this Thursday, a former drone operator-turned whistleblower recounted his 6 years in the US military operating the weapon systems on drones in a base in the Nevada desert — 7,000 miles away from the conflicts the remote-controlled aircraft he operated were engaged in.
Brandon Bryant, 34, became disillusioned with the US drone program after he killed a child in one of his missions, and decided that he needed to speak out. According to him, the line of work gave him post-traumatic stress disorder. To his knowledge, he killed 13 people.
“When I pulled the trigger, I knew that it was wrong,” he said. “When the missile struck I knew in my soul I had become a murderer.”
In his interview, he spoke of the time when he accidentally killed a child, only to have his superiors tell him it was just a “dog.”
During the operation, which he said was his most traumatic experience, Bryant trained his sights on an enemy target believed to be inside a building, but just before the missile struck, a child ran into his cross-hairs.
An image analyst who watched the feed told him it was a dog, but a colleague sitting next to him agreed that it was likely a child.
“Yeah, whatever, probably,” his colleague nonchalantly said.
Bryant went to his superiors, but was told it was a “f*cking dog” and to “just drop it. ”
He later testified before the United Nations about his experiences. Now, he says the US military is “worse than the Nazis, because we should know better.”
“We think about the Nuremberg Trials. All these guys that got convicted during the trials, the one thing that convicted them all was, ‘well I was just doing my job.'”
‘If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane?’ Ex-prosecutor slams president’s defenders for ignoring his incompetence
Following a blustery and threatening Thursday presidential address by Donald Trump to the public, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner cut right to the crux of the matter on Friday morning by posing a question to all Americans asking how much they really would trust the president if their life was on the line.
After tweeting that he believes Attorney General William Barr committed perjury, Kirschner tweeted out his question to Trump supporters and detractors alike writing: "If Trump was a doctor, would the trust his diagnosis? If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane? If Trump was the architect, would you trust the building to stand? Trump is the very embodiment of incompetence, arrogance and unreliability. Register. Vote. Let’s fix this."
‘No transparency — we pay’: Experts appalled at Secret Service agents paying $650 per night to stay at Trump properties
A new report from the Washington Post on Friday revealed that Secret Service agents are paying as much as $650 per night to stay at President Donald Trump's properties, which directly contradicts claims from the Trump family that staying at his resorts saves taxpayers money.
Even though Eric Trump has claimed that the Trump Organization only charges "minimal" fees to the Secret Service for staying at its properties, Secret Service documents reviewed by the Post show that the agency "was charged the $650 rate dozens of times in 2017, and a different rate, $396.15, dozens more times in 2018."
Fox News pastor defends Trump for ignoring Jesus’ teachings and attacking Pelosi at National Prayer Breakfast
Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress is defending President Donald Trump for ignoring a plea from a conservative Christian speaking directly to the president, to "love your enemies" as Jesus preached. Trump refused to observe the request, made to him Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast, where instead he attacked and threatened Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sitting mere feet away from him.