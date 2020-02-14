Would ‘Medicare For All’ cost more than the US budget? Biden says so — but math says no
During the Feb. 7 Democratic presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden once again questioned the price tag of “Medicare for All,” the single-payer health care proposal championed by one of his key rivals, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.Biden argued that the plan was fiscally irresponsible and would require raising middle-class taxes. Specifically, he claimed, the plan “would cost more than the entire federal budget that we spend now.”Medicare for All’s price — and whether it’s worth it — is a subject of fierce discussion among Democratic presidential candidates. But we had never hea…
BUSTED: GOP House staffers snooped on Dem 2020 election planning session
According to an exclusive report from Politico, staff members from the National Republican Congressional Committee admitted that they stood outside the building housing their Democratic counterparts and snapped pictures of a slide show detailing their plans to further their gains in the House in the 2020 election.
The report states, "On Wednesday night the NRCC walked across the street to the DCCC’s headquarters on Capitol Hill to stake out some Dem candidates, and stumbled upon what they consider a quite fortuitous find. Dems say it represents tactics that are totally out of bounds, and downright creepy."
Bill Barr is attempting to smother a Justice Dept ‘mutiny’ by pushing back on Trump’s tweets: CNN
During a CNN "New Day" panel discussion on Attorney General William Barr's public statement that President Donald Trump is making his job harder by commenting on pending Justice Department cases, hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota doubted the sincerity of Barr with one CNN contributor saying it was merely intended to put down a "mutiny" within his department.
After former prosecutor Elie Honig suggested, "I do not think this a some bold, courageous declaration of his [Barr's} independence, because we have a record here," he added, "Today is February 14th. Normal human beings know it is Valentine's Day. I know it is the one-year anniversary of Bill Barr being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He's been there a year now and this is the first time he's done anything to show any independence and he has a long track record of doing Trump's bidding."
Bernie Sanders leaps to first among Texas Democrats in latest UT/TT Poll
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled his support among Democratic voters in Texas and now leads the race for that party’s presidential nomination in Texas, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Sanders had the support of 24% of the self-identified Democratic primary voters in the poll, up from 12% in October. Sanders passed both former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the two leaders in the October 2019 UT/TT Poll. Early voting in the Texas primaries starts on Tuesday; election day — Super Tuesday — is March 3.