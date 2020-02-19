‘You bankrupted them before you bailed them out’: Twitter fires back at Trump video praising farmers

This Wednesday, the official Twitter account for the White House posted a video featuring President Trump giving praise to America’s farmers, but some of the responses in the comment thread beneath the video were less than optimistic.

“Our farmers are brilliant, what they do is incredible,” Trump says in the video. “If you look at the technology and the kind of things that have taken place over the last ten years on farms … and what’s happened with respect to farming … not only has it become very complex, but has grown in so many ways. So I just want to thank our farmers, I want to thank you for the support — you’re brilliant in every way. Few people could do what you do.”

Every day, our farmers are feeding America—and the world! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0VJ2YbR5D8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2020

But some think Trump should take a seat when it comes to farmers, considering how his policies have affected them:

They went bankrupt until you bailed them out. Because your policies did them in — ChuckOlson5 (@ChuckOlson5) February 19, 2020

Trump had to help out farmers (socialism) and messed up our trades with almost every other nations with his senseless trade war. We also had record breaking farmers bankruptcies. pic.twitter.com/Cj3tzpa448 — ✿♥ ƗŞŁΔŇĐ 🏝 ǤƗŘŁ ♥✿ (@IslandGirlPRV) February 19, 2020

Dear Leader has turned our farmers into welfare queens because of his failed Tariffs on China. Now many of them are going bankrupt and committing suicide.#DumpTrump2020 https://t.co/MgpoOXQQNx — Nemo (@NemoTheCad) February 19, 2020

Except the ones you drove to bankruptcy & suicide — Paul Larsen (@PaulELarsen) February 19, 2020

Farm bankruptcies up by 20% thanks in part to the disastrous tariff policy/trade war that still isn't over. China left for other markets and I don't see them coming back even if a trade agreement is reached. They will seek more reliable trade partners. — Stephen Harris (@StephenHarris15) February 19, 2020

BS. The trade war w China destroyed the soybean market. Farmers were paid using tax payers $ but not enough to keep them afloat. Check out the bankruptcies of your farmers. The market will not fully come back, China now buying from other countries — June McPherson (@mcpjune) February 19, 2020

Farmer’s are done, China is buying from russia and Russia won’t give that up. No matter what you say or do. It’s over! — Mr Mister (@Brickrock3) February 19, 2020

And I'd like to see our farmers continue to feed America. I'd also like to see them be able to feed themselves… which won't happen so long as you're the liar-in-chief. https://t.co/wS8FA3FNHm — Lemeritus (@LemeritusPrime) February 19, 2020

You've killed their markets that took decades to establish and have pushed a growing number of them to insolvency. #TrumpsCasinoEconomics #TheKingOfDebt — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) February 19, 2020