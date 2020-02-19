Quantcast
‘You bankrupted them before you bailed them out’: Twitter fires back at Trump video praising farmers

Published

1 min ago

on

This Wednesday, the official Twitter account for the White House posted a video featuring President Trump giving praise to America’s farmers, but some of the responses in the comment thread beneath the video were less than optimistic.

“Our farmers are brilliant, what they do is incredible,” Trump says in the video. “If you look at the technology and the kind of things that have taken place over the last ten years on farms … and what’s happened with respect to farming … not only has it become very complex, but has grown in so many ways. So I just want to thank our farmers, I want to thank you for the support — you’re brilliant in every way. Few people could do what you do.”

But some think Trump should take a seat when it comes to farmers, considering how his policies have affected them:

