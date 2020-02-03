‘You took an oath’: Jay Sekulow claims Constitution says senators should ‘stand firm’ and acquit Trump
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, said on Monday that the Constitution requires U.S. senators to “stand firm” and find the president not guilty of high crimes.
During closing remarks in Trump’s Senate trial, Sekulow reminded senators that they “took an oath” to the Constitution and that they vowed be impartial jurors.
“This is what the American people expect,” Sekulow said. “I simply ask this body to stand firm today. Protect the integrity of the United States Senate. Stand firm today and protect the Office of the President. Stand firm today and protect the Constitution. Stand firm today and protect the will of the American people and their vote. Stand firm today and protect our nation.”
“And I ask that this partisan impeachment come to an end,” he added, “to restore our constitutional balance. For that is in my view, and in our view what justice demands and the Constitution requires.”
GOP’s Marsha Blackburn dodges question about Trump’s conduct: ‘We want to finish up this impeachment’
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Monday dodged questions from CNN reporter Manu Raju about whether it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to try shaking down the Ukrainian government to get it to investigate his political opponents.
Raju caught up with Blackburn in the Senate and asked her what she made of Sen. Lamar Alexander's (R-TN) argument that the president's actions were inappropriate even though he didn't believe they were worthy of his impeachment.
"Do you have any concerns about the president's conduct?" Raju asked her.
"You know, we want to make certain that we finish up this impeachment, that we move away from this, and that we get back to things that people want to focus on," she said.
Ken Starr’s closing remarks defend Trump by invoking MLK and ‘the moral arc of the universe’
Ken Starr, an attorney for the president, invoked Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his closing defense at Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"We hear the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dream-filled speech about freedom," Starr told the U.S. senators in attendance. "The Lincoln Memorial, which stood behind Dr. King as he spoke on that historic day. Dr. King is gone, felled by an assassin's bullet, but his words remain with us."
"And during his magnificent life, Dr. King spoke not only about freedom, freedom standing alone, he spoke frequently about freedom and justice," Starr continued. "And in his speeches he summoned up regularly the words of an abolitionist from the prior century, Theodore Parker, who referred to the moral arc of the universe -- the long moral arc of the universe points toward justice."
‘I don’t know what happened to Lindsey’: Jill Biden takes jab at former friend Graham in CNN interview
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host John Berman, Dr. Jill Biden described her family's previous friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and was at a loss for words to understand why he has become such an avid advocate for President Donald Trump.
Reacting to reports that the South Carolina Republican wants to use several Republican-controlled Senate committees to investigate the whistleblower behind Trump's impeachment, husband Joe Biden and stepson Hunter, the doctor tried to figure out what has become of the Graham she has known for years.
With Berman mentioning Graham as someone “whom I think you count as a friend,” Biden replied, "we did.”