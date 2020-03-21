39-year-old found dead in her kitchen — her coronavirus test from four days earlier still had not come back

On Friday, Natasha Ott was found dead in her kitchen — her coronavirus test from Monday had still not come back.

Her story was recounted by NOLA.com.

“On March 10, Natasha Ott, 39, felt the beginnings of a cold coming on. She had a slight fever,” NOLA reported.

“Crescent Care, her employer, had only a handful of tests for the new strain of coronavirus on hand; she initially passed on the chance to take one, after being told she was low-risk for the serious disease,” the publication explained.

“When her symptoms didn’t shake, she did take the test on Monday. By Thursday, she felt ‘something in her lungs,’ she told longtime partner Josh Anderson,” the story continued.

“On Friday, Anderson found Ott dead in her kitchen,” NOLA reported. “Her test results have still not come back.”

Anderson reflected on Ott’s death in an interview.

“She could have gotten a test last Friday, but they only had five tests, and she didn’t want to use one of them,” he explained. “I believed that people should stay home, but I don’t think I fully understood what the consequences could be if they didn’t.”