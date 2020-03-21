Quantcast
39-year-old found dead in her kitchen — her coronavirus test from four days earlier still had not come back

1 min ago

On Friday, Natasha Ott was found dead in her kitchen — her coronavirus test from Monday had still not come back.

Her story was recounted by NOLA.com.

“On March 10, Natasha Ott, 39, felt the beginnings of a cold coming on. She had a slight fever,” NOLA reported.

“Crescent Care, her employer, had only a handful of tests for the new strain of coronavirus on hand; she initially passed on the chance to take one, after being told she was low-risk for the serious disease,” the publication explained.

“When her symptoms didn’t shake, she did take the test on Monday. By Thursday, she felt ‘something in her lungs,’ she told longtime partner Josh Anderson,” the story continued.

“On Friday, Anderson found Ott dead in her kitchen,” NOLA reported. “Her test results have still not come back.”

Anderson reflected on Ott’s death in an interview.

“She could have gotten a test last Friday, but they only had five tests, and she didn’t want to use one of them,” he explained. “I believed that people should stay home, but I don’t think I fully understood what the consequences could be if they didn’t.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
George Takei shreds Trump on MSNBC for pushing racism to distract from his coronavirus failures

16 mins ago

March 21, 2020

Actor, author and activist George Takei blasted President Donald Trump for endangering lives by pushing racism during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Takei was interviewed on MSNBC by David Gura, who asked his opinion on Trump referring to COVID-19 and the "Chinese Virus."

"His doing that sends a cold chill throughout the Asian American community because he is sending a signal to the haters in his constituency -- and there are plenty of them there," Takei warned.

The iconic actor, who was locked up in an internment camp during World War II, detailed multiple instances of racism connected to the COVID-19 panic.

WATCH: Florida city commission blows up over decision to cut off residents’ power during conronavirus crisis

1 hour ago

March 21, 2020

Tempers boiled over at a Florida city commission meeting over the municipality's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"Thursday night’s Lake Worth Beach city commission meeting turned into a screaming, name-calling, finger-pointing affair between Commissioner Omari Hardy on one side and Mayor Pam Triolo and City Manager Michael Bornstein on the other," The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hardy blasted Bornstein for shutting off electricity to homes during the crisis.

Bill Barr’s DOJ using pandemic crisis to ask for permission to hold prisoners indefinitely without trial: report

1 hour ago

March 21, 2020

On Saturday, Politico reported that Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department is seeking to give President Donald Trump vast new detention powers in response to the national coronavirus emergency.

"The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States," reported Betsy Woodruff Swan. "Documents reviewed by POLITICO detail the department’s requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted. POLITICO also reviewed and previously reported on documents seeking the authority to extend deadlines on merger reviews and prosecutions."

