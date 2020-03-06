6.3-magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia’s Bali
A strong earthquake jolted Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali early on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake struck at 1:45 am (1745 GMT) with an epicenter 255 kilometers south of the town of Nusa Dua, the US Geological Service reported. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers deep.
Indonesia’s weather and geophysics bureau said there was no tsunami threat.
No casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported so far, but the quake was strongly felt across the holiday island.
A hotel staffer Indra Kurniawan just got home from work when the jolt shook his boarding house in Canggu, Bali.
“The shaking was not that powerful but ones could feel it. It lasted not more than a minute,” he told AFP.
The Southeast Asian archipelago is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.
In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
Indonesia suffers frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.
More than 2,200 people died and another 1,000 were declared missing in 2018 after a 7.5 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island.
A 9.1 magnitude earthquake on December 26 in 2004 struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami that claimed the lives of more than 170,000 people in Indonesia alone.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Kansas Republicans try to limit governor’s emergency power after she closed schools for coronavirus
Kansas Republican leaders are lashing out at Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) for deciding to keep children out of schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, John Hanna at the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
While Florida's Republican governor has urged schools to do the same in his state, he actually took it a step further, saying that the entire state would likely remain out of school for the rest of the semester.
Breaking Banner
‘Abject failure’: George Conway gives ‘narcissist’ Trump a brutal reality check on his coronavirus response
There's an emerging narrative in the media that suggests President Trump is finally taking the coronavirus "seriously" and that his tone has changed in recent press conferences. But according to George Conway this Wednesday, people shouldn't be fooled.
In his latest column for The Washington Post, Conway argues that Trump's shift in tone can’t conceal the fact that he has "shown himself to be wholly inept at dealing with the pandemic."
Breaking Banner
Plunging stock market wipes out Trump’s favorite measure of economic success
President Donald Trump's stock market has been his main measure of economic success, but it was completely depleted by the close of the markets on Wednesday.
It wasn't long ago that Trump was blaming Democrats for the fall of the market.
"The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1189919331259424770
Cartoon Trump explained it during the Showtime episode Sunday, saying that the markets are supposed to jump up and down, it's how they show they're excited. Lately, Americans have been lacking the jump up.