‘A danger to public health’: Internet stunned by poll showing Fox News viewers blowing off pandemic

A new Economist/YouGov poll of American voters has found that Fox News viewers are far more likely than consumers of other news outlets to be unconcerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the poll, just 38 percent of Fox News viewers say they’re worried about the virus, compared to 74 percent of MSNBC viewers, 71 percent of CNN viewers, and 68 percent of people who watch broadcast network news.

Additionally, writes The Economist’s G. Elliott Morris, just 30 percent of Fox viewers believe that the virus will cause a recession, compared to 75 percent of CNN viewers and 73 percent of MSNBC viewers. These views on the virus come at a time when even Trump-friendly economists are saying that the economy will contract in the coming months and result in devastating job losses.

Many observers on the internet were shocked at the new poll — and some suggested labeling Fox News as a threat to public health.

Check out some reactions below.

Fox News is a clear and present danger to Americans and to its viewers in particular. Something MUST be done about it. — Adam Bicksler (@bicks236) March 18, 2020

Congress should vote a censure motion against Fox News as a danger to public health. — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) March 18, 2020

Poll results from YouGov and the Economist indicated that 53% of Fox News viewers believe the coronavirus is man-made. Do I cry? Do I laugh? I don’t even know how to react. https://t.co/nwmBmJjb7I — شاكر سونيك🌙☀️ (@shakersonic123) March 18, 2020

Fox news doing it’s part to take out the boomers — Zach Fugazi Capitalism B (@zbaile1074) March 18, 2020

And who is the Demographic that watches Fox Propaganda Network? Old people susceptible to #COVID19 . Sounds criminal to me. Someone should sue #RupertMurdoch #LachlanMurdoch #PaulRyan — 🌷The🌷Resistance🌷 (@tinahseattle) March 18, 2020

You must stay 6 feet away from everyone except people who listen to Fox news. You need to stay 10 feet away from them. — Mr. Curmudge (@GetofftheWHlawn) March 18, 2020

What could possibly go wrong for Fox with discouraging their predominantly older viewers from taking the coronavirus seriously? Not a very good business model. — Steven Blank (@stevenpaulblank) March 18, 2020