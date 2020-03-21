Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A disgrace’: Trump’s surgeon general ripped for parroting president’s coronavirus spin

Published

16 mins ago

on

On Saturday, The Daily Beast profiled how Surgeon General Jerome Adams has apparently bent over backward to drive the narrative President Donald Trump desires — and how he is alienating other public health officials in the process.

“On March 8, the first time many Americans saw Adams, the 45-year-old sat for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper,” wrote Adam Wren. “Adams, who holds the rank of vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and oversees 6,500 public health officers, explained the nature of coronavirus to Tapper as if he was one of his anesthesiology patients. But as Tapper pressed on to more political ground — whether the age of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and President Donald Trump meant they should stop campaigning in person — Adams careened off message. ‘Speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do, and he’s healthier than what I am,’ responded Adams, 46, who cuts a trim and athletic figure and runs 5Ks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Adams’ former aides in Indiana, when he served as health commissioner to then-governor Mike Pence, was shocked by this claim and privately texted him to ask if he was serious, according to Wren. Adams’ response was that he is on more medications than the president, so his claim was technically true — even though that isn’t necessarily the only measure of health.

Meanwhile, wrote Wren, “On Wednesday, he was asked by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie whether the U.S. could meet the demand for ventilators. ‘The best way to not run out of ventilators or [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand,’ Adams responded, discussing the virus in terms that implied people were pursuing—not avoiding—it. And that’s not to mention a discordant chiding he gave reporters in a March 14 briefing: ‘No more criticism or finger-pointing,’ Adams told the assembled press, playing media critic instead of the anesthesiologist he is.”

All of this has outraged former White House officials.

“In a few sentences, that took away so much of his credibility,” said former Health and Human Services official Leslie Dach, who was involved in America’s response to the Ebola outbreak of 2014. “It shows how much this president can corrupt the integrity of people when they choose to be part of his political strategy instead of doing the job they took an oath to do. To be up there in that uniform is a disgrace.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘A disgrace’: Trump’s surgeon general ripped for parroting president’s coronavirus spin

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Daily Beast profiled how Surgeon General Jerome Adams has apparently bent over backward to drive the narrative President Donald Trump desires — and how he is alienating other public health officials in the process.

"On March 8, the first time many Americans saw Adams, the 45-year-old sat for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper," wrote Adam Wren. "Adams, who holds the rank of vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and oversees 6,500 public health officers, explained the nature of coronavirus to Tapper as if he was one of his anesthesiology patients. But as Tapper pressed on to more political ground — whether the age of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and President Donald Trump meant they should stop campaigning in person — Adams careened off message. 'Speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do, and he’s healthier than what I am,' responded Adams, 46, who cuts a trim and athletic figure and runs 5Ks."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘task force’ performance is an act: He’s the same psychotic monster he always was

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

I know, I know. It sounds absurd, right? The man who only a couple of weeks ago was telling us the coronavirus will be going away "very quickly" is now standing in the White House press room every morning and bragging, "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." The number of lies emerging from the White House on a daily basis is so overwhelming, everyone has stopped counting. Even the Washington Post seems to have suspended its Trump lie-o-meter.

There's no sense in trying to catalogue the rank gibberish emitting from Donald Trump's cakehole every day, because he's better at lying than we are at keeping up with him. On Friday morning, NBC reporter Peter Alexander tried to ask a question about the wisdom of Trump's pushing the malaria drug chloroquine, and his misleading claim that it has been approved by the FDA for use against coronavirus when it hasn't. "What do you say to the Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?" he asked. "I say you're a terrible reporter," Trump said, pointing an accusing finger at Alexander, who to his credit kept trying to question him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed by national security expert for more pandemic bungling: ‘You don’t fight a war through charity and tweets’

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN early Saturday morning national security expert Juliette Kayyem expressed frustration with Donald Trump after watching a clip of his contentious press conference from Friday, saying he is still not doing enough to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Speaking with "New Day" host Victor Blackwell, Kayyem said that moves that the president claims he is making -- such as ordering manufacturers to ramp up production of needed medical supplies -- should have happened weeks ago.

Addressing the president's waffling comments that he has invoked the Defense Production Act, the national security expert speculated that the president has done no such thing or he would have specifically stated it as a fact.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image