A Portland pizzeria is giving out free toilet paper with deliveries
A few people have called in needing toilet paper more than pizza.
Now that bars and restaurants are closed except for takeout, one Portland eatery has come up with a plan to keep things from literally going to shit.
The Portland State University location of Pizza Schmizza has started selling all their pies for $15, and on top of that, they’re throwing in a roll of precious toilet paper with every delivery.
“It just started out more than anything as a promotion to get people in here, and add a little levity to everyone’s fears,” says Rogér Jehan, director of operations. “We’re a restaurant supply place and we’ve got quite a bit of toilet paper.”
These are the 51 GOP senators who just voted against expanding paid sick leave to protect Americans amid the coronavirus crisis
Republican senators on Wednesday teamed up to kill an amendment introduced by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray that would have expanded paid sick leave to millions of U.S. workers left out of a bipartisan coronavirus relief package.
Every Republican present for the vote, 51 in total, voted against the amendment while every Senate Democrat voted in favor.
Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) were the only senators who did not vote on the amendment, which would have guaranteed two weeks of paid sick leave as well as 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave to all U.S. employees and independent contractors.
COVID-19 mortality was 1.4 percent in outbreak epicenter: study
The novel coronavirus proved deadly in 1.4 percent of all people infected in the Chinese outbreak city of Wuhan, far lower than global estimates of the killer pandemic, researchers said Thursday.
COVID-19 cases are soaring, with more than 200,000 confirmed since cases emerged in Wuhan late last year.
The World Health Organization said this month that COVID-19 proves deadly in 3.4 percent of confirmed cases.
But with limited testing capacity and confirmed cases likely to be towards the severe end of the spectrum, several experts have suggested the true mortality rate may be significantly lower.
‘Inadequate’ White House stimulus plan helps wealthy corporations far more than workers: Rep. Ro Khanna
Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus at polling places, many Americans stayed home. Nearly one in five households have already experienced a layoff or a reduction in work due to the pandemic. Trump wants to inject more than $1 trillion into the economy and send a $1,000 check to everyone. This comes as the Senate is set to consider a multibillion-dollar package bill passed by the Democrat-led House Monday night that includes significantly weakened paid sick leave measures. We get response from California Congressmember Ro Khanna, who has also co-sponsored a bill for an emergency Earned Income Tax Credit that would give up to $6,000 to everyone who made less than $130,000 last year. His Bay Area district has been hit hard by the coronavirus, and about 7 million residents there have been told to stay home for all but the most crucial outings until April 7.