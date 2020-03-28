Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A quarantine will not be necessary’: Trump backtracks on plan to lockdown New York area

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would not go forward with his plan to quarantine the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government,” Trump announced on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A quarantine will not be necessary,” he declared.

“Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!” he added.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].com.
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Scared New York medical workers decry lack of Personal Protective Equipment during coronavirus crisis

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 28, 2020

By

Medical staff in America's coronavirus hotbed New York are struggling with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment -- and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety.

Doctors and nurses are working around the clock caring for patients hit by the fast-spreading infection, risking their lives on the front lines of the global crisis.

The same week the United States became the new epicenter of the pandemic -- with about 120,000 confirmed cases of infection and 2,000 deaths -- Kious Kelly, a nurse manager at a Manhattan hospital, succumbed to a fatal case of the COVID-19 illness.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Terrifying videos shows tornado striking Jonesboro, Arkansas

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 28, 2020

By

Jonesboro, Arkansas was hit by a powerful tornado on Saturday.

Multiple people used their cell phones to capture video of the tornado.

Here are some of the videos of the tornado:

https://twitter.com/WeatherRick/status/1244034795212091392

https://twitter.com/NashWX/status/1244031918825517056

https://twitter.com/WeatherNation/status/1244023724984037384

https://twitter.com/WxZachary/status/1244042265313542148

https://twitter.com/weatherdak/status/1244026290228695040

https://twitter.com/WxZachary/status/1244024081034477568

https://twitter.com/Hvward/status/1244041534997245952

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000: Johns Hopkins

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 28, 2020

By

Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country's hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally.

Despite the loss of life, President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would emerge "stronger."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1244029041432244224

With additional reporting from Raw Story.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image