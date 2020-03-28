‘A quarantine will not be necessary’: Trump backtracks on plan to lockdown New York area

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would not go forward with his plan to quarantine the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government,” Trump announced on Twitter.

“A quarantine will not be necessary,” he declared.

“Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!” he added.