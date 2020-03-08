Quantcast
A single show-of-hands from Trump-supporting Wisconsin voters explains why the GOP is in big trouble

Published

1 min ago

on

An interview with Donald Trump Jr. with Axios reporter Jim VandeHei was held with a group of Republican Trump supporters in a Wisconsin bar and grill. At one point, VandeHei asked the crowd if they place their loyalty to President Donald Trump higher than their dedication to the Republican Party. Every person in the audience raised their hand.

During the impeachment trial, many pundits couldn’t understand why Republicans were unwilling to stand up to the president. If Republican voters now support Trump over the GOP, it’s clear there is no way to escape the Trump following and the far-right of the party.

The first Trump son explained that people are only responding to it because his father is delivering on the GOP platform. He also claimed that his father gave Republicans the license to stand up for themselves, which ignores the entire tea party movement.

Trump Jr. also said that his father had shown the difference between a politician and a businessman, “a businessman knows how to negotiate.”

Trump hasn’t been able to renegotiate many of the things he promised would be “easy” to do when he came into office. Even his most recent announcement of a peace agreement with the Taliban was cut short. According to U.S. intelligence, they never intended to follow the agreement.

When asked about many of the mistakes Trump made in his first term about hiring people he later trashed. Don Jr. said that his dad “is now figuring it out,” after three years in office. “I do think there is a learning curve.”

Watch the video below:

Breaking Banner

Arizona Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar and staff in self-quarantine for coronavirus after CPAC contact

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced Sunday that he came in contact with the attendee at CPAC that has now been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It appears now Dr. Paul Gosar, congressman to Arizona, also came in contact with that person, as did his staff.

In a statement on Twitter, Gosar said that he and three senior staffers will be on lockdown and that his office will be closed. He also refused to refer to the illness as coronavirus or COVID-19, referring to it instead as the "Wuhan Virus."

Breaking Banner

‘Competence is in short supply’: Presidential historian explains why people are so scared about failed coronavirus response

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Presidential historian Jon Mecham explained that government isn't the fun, sexy thing that films make it out to be. Even President Donald Trump's excitement over his top position doesn't reflect the reality of the daily needs of the American government, particularly when facing a pandemic of coronavirus.

In an MSNBC conversation Sunday, Meacham said that the boring part of the government is in desperate need of some competence.

Breaking Banner

Dow futures sink more than 1,000 points and oil prices plummet amid coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Dow futures have dropped more than 1,000 points, CNN reported Sunday afternoon.

As the coronavirus is locking down businesses, schools, and other public spaces, the market appears to be reacting. The hospitality industry is already one of those being hurt by the outbreak. Italy typically has 15 percent of its economy coming in from tourism, and they see a dramatic decrease in travel to the country, particularly northern regions.

Sunday afternoon, the State Department issued a warning to anyone that has any underlying health issues should stay off of cruise ships.

