‘A tactic by Satan’: Brazil’s Bolsonaro exempts churches from quarantine
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decreed Thursday that places of worship are “essential services” that must be exempted from coronavirus confinement orders, the far-right leader’s latest jab at aggressive containment measures.
The decree, published in the government diary, adds “religious activities of any kind” to the list of exempted services, alongside supermarkets and pharmacies.
It adds that such activities must be carried out “in accordance with health ministry guidelines.”
Bolsonaro, who was elected in 2018 with the backing of Brazil’s burgeoning evangelical Christian community, has clashed with local authorities who have closed schools and businesses in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The president, who has called the reaction to the pandemic “overblown,” says such measures are unnecessary and will wreck Latin America’s biggest economy.
Most places of worship in Brazil have already suspended services because of the outbreak, often broadcasting them online instead.
However, some prominent religious leaders have refused.
Asked if the coronavirus in Brazil could reach the same level of infection as in the United States, Bolsonaro said he didn’t “believe it will reach that point.”
Brazilians, he said, “don’t catch anything. You see a guy jumping over sewer water there, he goes out, he falls in… and nothing happens to him.”
“Moreover I believe that many people are already infected (with the coronavirus) in Brazil, weeks or months ago — they already have antibodies that help it to not proliferate,” Bolsonaro said, speaking to reporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia.
Last week, the influential evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia, a Bolsonaro ally, called confinement measures “a tactic by Satan.”
“My friends, do not worry about coronavirus. It is just another tactic by Satan. Satan works with fear,” he said.
Malafaia changed course Friday and suspended his churches’ services. But he insisted that was because of official restrictions on public transportation, and said the doors would remain open for worshippers.
Breaking Banner
Federal Reserve action ‘sent the dollar tumbling’ further in overnight trading
Asian equities rallied again and the dollar extended losses Friday, with traders buoyed by government and central bank pledges to prop up the global economy as the coronavirus sends countries into lockdown.
Despite the painful toll the disease is inflicting on lives and economies, markets are on course to end the week with healthy gains following a barrage of stimulus and monetary easing.
While the number of people contracting COVID-19 continues to escalate -- the US now has more cases than China and Italy -- the support measures, which the G20 said amounted to $5 trillion, have given traders hope that the expected recession will be sharp but short.
Breaking Banner
NYPD discovers 837 bars remain open in NYC during Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus shutdown order: report
The New York Police Department conducted a survey of businesses on Friday to gauge compliance with the state's stay-at-home order for nonessential businesses.
NYPD officers visited 5,292 bars, finding 837 of the watering holes remaining open, with 4,455 complying with the order.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses closed on Sunday.
The survey was reported by CNN senior editor Pervaiz Shallwani.
NEW: Daily glimpse of the restaurant and bar scene in NYC:
“NYPD officers visited 5292 bars and restaurants of which 4455 were closed for business” — a staggering 84% not open for service. pic.twitter.com/N5b9wGM8NL
Breaking Banner
Internet outraged over Trump’s suggestion New York is exaggerating their ventilator shortage
On Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was fabricating how many additional ventilators would be necessary to properly treat seriously ill coronavirus patients in the state.
Commenters on social media were enraged by Trump's comments.
Did the coronavirus write Trump’s talking points? https://t.co/fRvHMMAzdl
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) March 27, 2020