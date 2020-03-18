‘Abject failure’: George Conway gives ‘narcissist’ Trump a brutal reality check on his coronavirus response

There’s an emerging narrative in the media that suggests President Trump is finally taking the coronavirus “seriously” and that his tone has changed in recent press conferences. But according to George Conway this Wednesday, people shouldn’t be fooled.

In his latest column for The Washington Post, Conway argues that Trump’s shift in tone can’t conceal the fact that he has “shown himself to be wholly inept at dealing with the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t change the fact that he puts himself first, always. It doesn’t alter the fact that, as he once told top aides, he thinks of ‘each presidential day as an episode in a television show in which he vanquishes rivals,'” he writes. “It doesn’t dissolve Trump’s compulsion to lie, even when truth would serve him best. It doesn’t diminish his incompetence, ignorance or propensity for administrative chaos.”

Conway referred to Trump’s recent comments where he refused to take any responsibility for the spread of the outbreak, and then rated his performance on dealing with the crisis a “10,” as well his lashing out at Democratic governors and the pandemic continued to unfold, saying they’re signals that his ego and penchant for lying will still get in the way of real leadership.

“Ever the blameless narcissist, Trump always insists that the buck stops wherever convenient — for him, personally,” he wrote. “For Trump, success always has a single father — himself. Failure has a hundred — everyone and anyone else.”

Read Conway’s full piece over at The Washington Post.