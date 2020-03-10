Quantcast
‘Absolutely botched this’: Senator torches Trump’s coronavirus response by comparing it to South Korea

Published

4 mins ago

on

Appearing on CNN this Tuesday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) slammed President’s Trump proposed stimulus measures in response to the growing coronavirus fallout, saying that it might not be enough in the short term.

“I would like to see a streamlining of the ability for people to apply for unemployment insurance — a payroll tax cut doesn’t do you much good if you’re not getting a paycheck,” she said, adding that paid family leave needs to also be seriously considered.

When asked about the accuracy of the numbers regarding how many people have been infected with the virus, Duckworth declared that the Trump administration has “absolutely botched this,” referring to the promised rollout of testing efforts.

“Let’s compare it to the case of South Korea,” she said. “Within the first week of the first case [of coronavirus] that appeared in South Korea, they had tested 66,000 individuals. South Korea, a country far smaller than ours managed to test over 140,000 so far, and the trends in these other countries that responded very quickly with test kits, widely dispersed, is on the way down, whereas in the United States … our trending is in the opposite direction because this administration has failed to respond.”

Watch the video below:


