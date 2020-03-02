Quantcast
‘Absolutely remarkable’ poll uncovers a surprising amount of support for socialism in Texas

Published

1 min ago

on

Likely Democratic presidential primary voters in Texas and California—the two states with the most pledged delegates to award on Super Tuesday—view socialism more positively than capitalism, according to a CBS News/YouGov tracking poll released Sunday.

The survey showed 56% of Democratic primary voters in Texas and 57% in California have a favorable view of socialism. Just 37% of Democratic voters in Texas and 45% in California have a positive view of capitalism, the poll found, signaling widespread discontent with the vastly unequal economic status quo.

“I care more about advancing class struggle and a political program that can help working people than how an undefined ‘socialism’ and ‘capitalism’ polls, but this is still an absolutely remarkable development,” tweeted Bhaskar Sunkara, publisher of the socialist magazine Jacobin.

The same survey showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a self-identified democratic socialist, leading the presidential primary field in both Texas and California, which will award a combined 643 pledged delegates on Tuesday.

“While Sanders has come under criticism from some opponents because he identifies as a democratic socialist, majorities of Democratic primary voters in California and Texas have at least a somewhat favorable view of socialism, and it is viewed more positively than capitalism,” CBS reported. “This is related to vote: Sanders’ supporters have generally more positive views of socialism than do Biden’s.”

“Did not see those Texas numbers on socialism coming,” Krystal Ball, host of “Rising” on HillTVtweeted Sunday.

Researcher Kadira Pethiyagoda wrote Monday that Texas voters’ relatively positive view of socialism is “no surprise… for those of us who’ve long highlighted the history of economic left-wing politics in rural areas—the original populism!”

Trump insists his rallies are free from coronavirus: ‘I think it’s very safe’

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has insisted that there is no danger of contracting the cororavirus at his campaign rallies.

The president made the remarks at the White House on Monday morning, according to a pool report.

"I think it's very safe," Trump said of his campaign events.

Trump asked about safety of attending campaign rallies amid virus spread: "I think it's very safe."

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 2, 2020

Right-wing news site gave $50,000 to super PAC backing Susan Collins — while attacking her opponent’s ‘big money’

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the right-wing media empire Newsmax, which is owned by President Donald Trump's friend Chris Ruddy, gave $50,000 to a super PAC backing Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), without sharing this donation with its readers, and while running stories attacking her most prominent Democratic opponent for being funded by liberal "big money."

"As the competitive Maine Senate race heated up last summer, the conservative news outlet Newsmax blared a warning to its audience: Democratic moneymen were pouring cash into an effort to flip one of Republicans’ most endangered Senate seats," wrote Lachlan Markey. "'Progressive big-money donors are stepping up their crusade against centrist Sen. Susan Collins,' Newsmax senior editor David Patten wrote. 'Advertising Analytics reports none of the $1.3 million spent on the Senate race so far has come from Republican sources.' Collins’ Senate campaign quickly promoted the piece on its own website."

Video shows Los Angeles district attorney’s husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: ‘Get off my porch!’

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

In a shocking video circulating on social media, the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey can be seen pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter activists who gathered outside their home demanding to meet with her.

Lacey is facing a primary this Tuesday and is trying to get reelected.

"Get off of my porch," David Lacey says in the video.

"Are you going to shoot me?" a woman says off camera.

Jackie Lacey has been the subject of criticism from civil rights activists for failing to explain over 500 police killings that happened under her watch -- fatal shootings which she's failed to bring charges for in most cases.

