President Donald Trump was faced a special counsel investigation into his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was impeached over strengthen Russia’s position in the region, which is why a decision by Attorney General William Barr will likely garner much criticism.

“The U.S. Justice Department moved Monday to drop its two-year-long prosecution of a Russian company charged with orchestrating a social media campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” The Washington Post reported Monday evening. “The stunning reversal came weeks before the case — a spin off of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe — was to go to trial.”

The filing came after the end of business hours.

“Assistants to U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea of Washington D.C., and Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers cited an unspecified ‘change in the balance of the government’s proof due to a classification determination, according to a nine-page filing accompanied by facts under seal,” the newspaper explained.

The trial was scheduled to begin on April 6th.

“Prosecutors also cited the failure of the company, Concord Management and Consulting, to comply with trial subpoenas and providing a ‘misleading’ affidavit by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a co-defendant and the company’s founder. Prigozhin is a catering magnate and military contractor known as ‘Putin’s chef’ because of his ties to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin,” The Post noted.

