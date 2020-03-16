Quantcast
AG Bill Barr moves to drop charges against ‘Putin’s Chef’: DOJ claims the reason why is classified

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was faced a special counsel investigation into his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was impeached over strengthen Russia’s position in the region, which is why a decision by Attorney General William Barr will likely garner much criticism.

“The U.S. Justice Department moved Monday to drop its two-year-long prosecution of a Russian company charged with orchestrating a social media campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” The Washington Post reported Monday evening. “The stunning reversal came weeks before the case — a spin off of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe — was to go to trial.”

The filing came after the end of business hours.

“Assistants to U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea of Washington D.C., and Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers cited an unspecified ‘change in the balance of the government’s proof due to a classification determination, according to a nine-page filing accompanied by facts under seal,” the newspaper explained.

The trial was scheduled to begin on April 6th.

“Prosecutors also cited the failure of the company, Concord Management and Consulting, to comply with trial subpoenas and providing a ‘misleading’ affidavit by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a co-defendant and the company’s founder. Prigozhin is a catering magnate and military contractor known as ‘Putin’s chef’ because of his ties to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin,” The Post noted.

Breaking Banner

Trish Regan ‘unlikely to return’ to Fox after getting benched for coronavirus wing-nuttery: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

According to the Washington Post, Fox Business anchor Trish Regan is likely out of her job after a partisan tirade accusing Democrats of engineering a coronavirus overreaction to topple President Donald Trump.

"Regan’s on-air speculation at the start of last week that coronavirus was merely another impeachment gambit for Democrats drew widespread pushback," reported Paul Farhi and Sarah Ellison. "Clearly the mood was changing at Fox by the time the network announced late Friday that her discussion-and-commentary program on Fox Business would leave the air indefinitely, to be replaced by newscasts. Fox insiders said Regan is unlikely to return."

Breaking Banner

Judge shoots down Ohio’s plan to postpone their 2020 presidential primary

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

A state judge in Ohio has rejected Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's request to postpone the state's primaries until June 2.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, "Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye said it would be a 'terrible precedent' for a judge to step in 12 hours before polls open to rewrite the election code."

DeWine's request was part of a broad series of statewide shutdowns ordered in Ohio to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Breaking Banner

Trump’s DOJ scrambles to crack down as coronavirus cure scams explode

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr issued a directive ordering federal prosecutors to go after coronavirus "cure" scams being peddled around the country.

NEW from @TheJusticeDept AG Barr has issued a new directive to all U.S. Attorneys telling them to prioritize investigating scam artists who are seeking to profit from the #coronavirus pandemic. "The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit," he wrote.

