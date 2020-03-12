Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a brilliant response to Elizabeth Warren’s refusal to endorse Bernie Sanders
Despite the urging of a legion of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s followers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not endorse the Vermont senator in his bid for the White House ahead of the pivotal day of voting on Tuesday. Now, as his rival piles up a large delegate leader, it’s getting harder to see how Sanders could win the Democratic nomination for president.
Since Warren dropped out of the race after a dismal personal showing on Super Tuesday, some thought she might endorse Sanders as her closest ideological ally left in the race. But she has withheld her endorsement from both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the only other leading candidate in the race.
And according to a new report in the New York Times on Wednesday, it’s unlikely that she’ll endorse anyone before the nomination becomes a foregone conclusion. The report cited concerns about Sanders’s ability to win and his ability to form a coalition — as well as personal discord — as reasons for her to withhold her endorsement.
But the most interesting part of the story was not Warren’s lack of an endorsement and her reasoning, but the reaction Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY.) Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders earlier in the campaign and has been a passionate surrogate on his behalf. Unlike many of the Vermont senators’ fiercest followers, though, she showed no anger or outrage at Warren’s refusal to get on board:
“I always want to see us come together as a progressive wing,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think that’s important and where we draw strength from. But at the same time, I come from the lens of an organizer, and if someone doesn’t do what you want, you don’t blame them — you ask why. And you don’t demand that answer of that person — you reflect. And that reflection is where you can grow.”
It was a remarkably thoughtful and measured answer, and it models an inclusive way forward for the political left in the United States. While it’s easy to get upset when your preferred candidate doesn’t win — and easy to lash out at allies you feel let you down — Ocasio-Cortez shows that it’s better to challenge yourself to do better next time. That’s a constructive way to build a movement, and it’s a sign that she may be one of the people best suited to lead it in the future.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders needs to suspend his campaign now. Here’s why
Over the last couple of weeks, as the once-unwieldy Democratic presidential field whittled itself down to a duel, Bernie Sanders’ detractors have begun to insinuate that the senator from Vermont is the liberal mirror image of Donald Trump.“If you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting,” then-candidate Pete Buttigieg warned in his valedictory appearance on the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina, “imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump.”Surrogates for Vice President Joe Biden quickly doubled down on that theme, sugges... (more…)
2020 Election
‘Have some dignity!’ Jeff Sessions buried in mockery after he tries to deflect Trump’s snub of his campaign
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who often served as President Donald Trump's whipping boy during his tenure at the Department of Justice, tried putting on a brave face on Wednesday after Trump prominently snubbed his Senate campaign and endorsed his opponent.
Hours after Trump endorsed rival candidate Tommy Tuberville for the Alabama Senate race, Sessions sent out a tweet brushing off the president's opinion as irrelevant.
"I'm one of the architects of the Trump agenda -- I’ve always supported it and always will," Sessions wrote. "Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable. We are Alabama. Nobody tells us how to vote or what to do."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders vows to stay in 2020 race despite Joe Biden surge
Bernie Sanders on Wednesday dashed speculation over an immediate end to the Democratic primary contest, saying he remains in the fight against centrist frontrunner Joe Biden, despite pressure to withdraw for the sake of party unity.
But in a brief, passionate speech carried on live television, Sanders also made clear that his main priority was to see the defeat of "dangerous" President Donald Trump. And he acknowledged that many Democrats see him as less electable than Biden.
Sanders had been holed up in his home state of Vermont overnight after suffering heavy defeats in primaries across the country Tuesday.