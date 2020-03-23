Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scorches Susan Collins’s ‘crocodile tears’ after Dems reject McConnell’s slush fund bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday dropped the hammer on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) after she went on an angry rant against Democrats who rejected the Senate GOP’s stimulus bill.

Reacting to Collins calling Democrats “disgraceful” for voting down the stimulus bill on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the Maine senator’s own record to show that she’s not serious about fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Susan Collins can keep her crocodile tears,” she wrote. “She voted and fought HARD to strip pandemic prep funding. She helped drive the lack of preparation that we had leading up to this.”

Ocasio-Cortez then pointed to a Daily Beast report about the role that Collins played in 2009 in removing a proposed additional $870 million in funding for pandemic preparations from the economic stimulus package that was passed in response to the Great Recession.

“What’s actually disgraceful is her ‘I’m a Moderate Lady’ dance to cover up brutal policies and votes,” Ocasio-Cortez commented. “She’s defending an utterly corrupt bill to shower public money on friends and donors. Susan Collins is not a moderate. She just plays one on TV.”

Collins voted for the GOP tax scam.

She voted to appoint Kavanaugh.

She’s defending an utterly corrupt bill to shower public money on friends and donors. Susan Collins is not a moderate. She just plays one on TV. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 23, 2020