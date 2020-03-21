America is in danger because Trump’s ‘cult-like followers’ believe his coronavirus lies: medical expert
On MSNBC Saturday, medical expert Dr. Joseph Fair suggested that President Donald Trump’s pressers themselves are putting America at risk — because he is misinforming the public and a number of his supporters will believe every word of his speeches.
“We get conflicting messages between what’s happening on the ground versus what you see in a White House briefing,” said Fair, speaking with host Ali Velshi. “And that leads to, you know, half of the people not taking this seriously because, you know, there are cult-like followers of every White House briefing, they take every word of that for truth.”
“All you have to do is walk into a hospital to see that that is not the reality on the ground, and so you listen to your troops on the ground if you’re in a war, and we’re in a wartime situation with this disease,” added Fair.
Big Pharma company called out for drug price increase as ‘desperate’ public panicked over coronavirus
On CNN Saturday, author Gerald Posner discussed Rising Pharmaceuticals' brief attempt to raise the price of an anti-malaria drug that people were buying in the hope it would protect against coronavirus.
"What Rising Pharmaceuticals did here is a perfect example of what drug companies often do. They see an opportunity," Posner told host Michael Smerconish. "I think in many ways the pandemic, and this is a cold calculus, is one of the biggest profit opportunities in a generation for drug companies."
"And this is a case, also, where Trump gets ahead of the science," continued Posner. "He was the one who originally tweeted this was approved, chloroquine, for COVID-19. Guess what, 20 minutes later, the FDA had to come out and say, no, it's not. He had a tweet that said it's low risk. Guess what, it's for malaria and arthritis, all types of laundry list of side effects including for heart patients for whom it's toxic."
‘Two minutes maximum’: Countries race to expand drive-through virus testing
From Israel to South Africa, countries around the world are rushing to set up drive-through hubs to test people for the coronavirus, copying a model that has proven effective in South Korea.
Health officials in South Korea were the first to open drive-through test sites in late February, offering quick, safe and free testing for the novel coronavirus.
The drive-through hubs have been credited with helping the country to bring its virus outbreak – at one point the world’s second-worst after China – under control.
The US, a country long-accustomed to drive-throughs, is now playing catch-up, racing to open sites in some of its hardest-hit areas, like New York.
‘A weak man with delusions of competence’: Trump buried for lying his way through the daily pandemic press conferences
In a brutally blunt piece for the New York Times, columnist Jennifer Senior went scorched earth on Donald Trump for his lie-filled performances in the now daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic -- suggesting the media call them what they are: presidential "propaganda."
Following a day when the combative Trump attacked NBC reporter Peter Alexander for merely asking what he could say to the public that is living in fear of the pandemic, Senior said enough is enough.