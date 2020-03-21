America is in danger because Trump’s ‘cult-like followers’ believe his coronavirus lies: medical expert

On MSNBC Saturday, medical expert Dr. Joseph Fair suggested that President Donald Trump’s pressers themselves are putting America at risk — because he is misinforming the public and a number of his supporters will believe every word of his speeches.

“We get conflicting messages between what’s happening on the ground versus what you see in a White House briefing,” said Fair, speaking with host Ali Velshi. “And that leads to, you know, half of the people not taking this seriously because, you know, there are cult-like followers of every White House briefing, they take every word of that for truth.”

“All you have to do is walk into a hospital to see that that is not the reality on the ground, and so you listen to your troops on the ground if you’re in a war, and we’re in a wartime situation with this disease,” added Fair.

