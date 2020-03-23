‘America will soon be open for business’: Trump vows he will not ‘let the cure be worse than the problem’
President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that “America will soon be open for business.”
Trump did not offer a timeline for the end of COVID-19 closures.
“America will again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. A lot sooner. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”
Watch:
"Let's go to work. Our country wasn't built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down" — Trump suggests some localities will soon get the okay to resume normal economic activity pic.twitter.com/fUI9MHRICR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020
