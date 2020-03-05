American Airlines mechanic sentenced to 3 years for tampering with plane in Miami
MIAMI — An American Airlines mechanic convicted of sabotaging a navigation system on a Miami flight with 150 passengers aboard was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after a legal debate over whether he “recklessly” or “intentionally” endangered the safety of the aircraft.Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, who pleaded guilty in December to tampering with the aircraft before takeoff last summer at Miami International Airport, received the benefit of a “reckless” finding by U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke. It was based on an agreement between his defense attorney and federal prosecu…
2020 Election
After Super Tuesday, expect greater Russian election interference amped up by Trump
The day before Super Tuesday, all the nation’s top security agencies issued a joint statement warning that “foreign actors continue to try to … cause confusion and create doubt in our system.”This should hardly have been surprising since intelligence officials and the FBI have been publicly warning that Russia is waging “information warfare” to fan U.S. political divisions and undermine trust in the 2020 elections.Yet, on Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump was tweeting about the “phony Russia Witch Hunt” and the “Mueller Scam,” Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed the Kremlin electi... (more…)
Replication studies fail to find evidence that conservatives have stronger physiological responses to threats
New research published in Nature Human Behaviourcasts doubt on a widely cited study, which found that conservative people tend to have stronger physiological reactions to threatening stimuli. The three replications of the original study failed to find evidence for this, suggesting that conservatives and liberals do not respond differently to threat.“In 2008, a group of researchers published an articlein Science(here it is without a paywall) that found political conservatives have stronger physiological reactions to threatening images than liberals do,” explained study author Bert N. Bakker(@bn... (more…)
Changing that flight? Here’s what you need to know about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak
CHICAGO — Major airlines are relaxing policies around flight change and cancellation fees and stepping up their cleaning efforts as coronavirus continues to spread.The global travel industry has taken a hit from the novel respiratory virus known as COVID-19, which has killed 11 people in the U.S. and about 3,200 globally. Companies are restricting travel and pulling out of conferences to protect employees, and airlines are canceling flights to a growing number of affected areas.Here’s what to know if you’re thinking about planning a trip:———SOME AIRLINES ARE WAIVING CHANGE FEESUnited Airlines ... (more…)