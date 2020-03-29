Americans can’t figure out why Trump is talking about Harry and Meghan during coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump announced that he would refuse to allow the United States to pay for the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were forced to move to the United States after Canada denied their requests for security. But it prompted many to wonder why the president is concerned about British royals at a time Americans are being ravaged by the coronavirus.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

You can see the responses to Trump below:

Once a jerk always a jerk. Glad to see you've got a lot of extra time on your hands for dealing with this critical issue. You being distracted saves lives. period. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 29, 2020

They never asked, and don’t you have more important things to worry about? — Mark Andersen (@Madtown_Mark) March 29, 2020

In the midst of a pandemic, Donald Trump has psychotic meltdown about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/su4ZwKpiOR — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 29, 2020

Will you shut the hell up, stop watching TV, get off of Twitter, and focus on the #Coronavirus pandemic? These are incohorent and dumb tweets, @RealDonaldTrump. Others are trying to save your lives and you're tweeting about Harry and Meghan! https://t.co/eVWZn2gnpo — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 29, 2020

Today, Donald Trump has tweeted about: -His TV ratings.

-His poll numbers.

-The "lamestream" media.

-Harry and Meghan. Also today, hundreds of Americans died and tens of thousands got sick with the Coronavirus in part due to his Administration's failed response. — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) March 29, 2020

His country is battling the corona virus, but this is Trumps way of setting his priorities straight: letting Harry and Meghan pay for their security. Poor USA. https://t.co/jAXozZHhOC — Abdellah® (@abdellahd) March 29, 2020

Donald "Genocide" Trump using Harry and Meghan to distract from his coronavirus 💩show: pic.twitter.com/IKa8F0lEUI — 🇺🇸🌊 Kal-El of Krypton 🏳️‍🌈🌽 (@MadeOnKrypton) March 29, 2020

Ppl are dying from coronavirus, hospitals don’t have proper PPE and enough ventilators & you’re tweeting about Harry & Meghan. Americans deserve better than this tripe from the Covidiot in Chief — Nicola Ní Mhistéil (@serentrippety) March 29, 2020

Mr President please focus on coronavirus. We don’t care harry and meghan is getting security or not. God Bless America 🇺🇸 — aliharoon (@aliharoon08) March 29, 2020

Coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus, that’s what’s on everyone’s mind and your thinking about security for Meghan and Harry whoever ? Focus, focus, focus ! — La Beets (@LaBeets) March 29, 2020

The Queen thinks you are a dolt. Even at 90 yo she has more sense than you can ever have! Harry & Meghan would NEVER come to the US to live while you are "president".

BTW, it's 3:13 PM EDT and we're at 2390 deaths. You just can't do anything right. #coronavirus #COVIDIOTS — M 🕶 (@RunnerGal23) March 29, 2020

